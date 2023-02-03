Rocky Mountain Freestyle Devo and Rocky Qualifier Series Competitors master the moguls on Golden Peak

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail Mogul Team members surround Luca Dispense after his overall win in the Rocky Mountain Freestyle Rocky Qualifier Series mogul competition hosted by SSCV on Golden Peak on January 28, 2023.

SSCV/Courtesy photo

Young mogul athletes from throughout the Rocky Mountain region gathered on Golden Peak Jan. 28-29 for the Rocky Qualifier Series and Rocky Mountain Freestyle Devo mogul competitions hosted by Ski & Snowboard Club Vail (SSCV).

On the first day of competition the SSCV Rocky Qualifier Series boys had a very strong showing with Luca Dispense standing on top of the podium for the overall win, Nico Pierangeli placing third for the M15s, Mica Torres capturing first place for the M11s and Alexander Stewart taking third place for the M13s. Altogether, SSCV athletes captured six of the top 10 overall spots.

On the second day, the SSCV Devo F11 girls shined with Dylan Frank landing on top of the podium and Hayden Hutto placing second. For the M09 men, Cade Hutto took second and Sebastian Dispense landed in third. Matteo Dispense walked away with a third-place podium finish for the M13’s.

SSCV Mogul Development Team Head Coach Brad Kreuz stated, “I’m proud of all the improvements that the kids have made this season and it’s just icing on the cake to see so many of our athletes on the podium this week!”

For a complete list of results go to http://www.rockymountainfreestyle.com .