Salomone: Ápres-angling

Àpres isn’t just for skiing and snowboarding, but fishing, too.

A horde of skiers funnels through the front doors of every bar in Vail. They elbow jockey up to the bar for drink specials poured from last week’s well whiskey. It’s a daily event everyone on the snow recognizes as “àpres-ski.“ Meanwhile, my father and I shake off the cold from a morning spent wade fishing the Eagle River. We are greeted at the door by Connor Zink, the tasting room manager at the gorgeous 10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirits distillery bar in Gypsum.

A distillery tour and whiskey tasting to sample some of the award-winning whiskey 10th Mountain Distillery is crafting await. We are partaking in a ritual that’s been performed since the invention of the fly, a pairing of high-class angling and top-shelf whiskey. It’s a raise of the glass after a day of fly-fishing. An event I call “àpres-angling.“

Vail Valley Anglers fly shop has a collection of àpres-angling specialty items any angler would be proud to own.

Anglers worldwide hoist a glass to toast a stellar day of angling whether it be for an unusual fish, incredibly high numbers or just time spent with special people. A toast to the river at the end of the day is spiritual at best. And why not make that toast with a true Vail creation, a nationally award winning product, a local piece of the mountains distilled for our enjoyment?

10th Mountain Whiskey was named in homage of the infamous mountain soldiers who turned the tides of a world war toward victory. Their whiskeys and spirits have garnered national awards. And after a thorough education from the head distiller and tasting room manager, my father and I understood a little bit more about why we liked this and that.

10th Mountain Whiskey has a tasting room in Vail located at 227 Bridge Street, but it was at the distillery on 500 Trail Gulch Road in Gypsum where my father and I had our ápres-angling whiskey tasting. Shawn Hogan, the head distiller for 10th Mountain Whiskey, walked us through a fantastic tour. He answered questions, clarified our thoughts and let us dip our hands in the mash — literally. This tour is as real as it gets. And the huge copper still where all the magic happens is a beautiful machine.

Sitting at the bar, the tasting experience was laid out before us with purpose. Connor started us off with a rye that was spicy and woke us up. Next up was their award-winning 10th Mountain whiskey, a classic we both enjoyed. We worked our way through all six spirits from sweet cordial to the déjà vu-inducing moonshine that put me right back in the Appalachian hills of my southern Ohio youth.

After the tasting, there were a couple of surprise products we had no idea about: maple syrup and honey. 10th Mountain has infused its whiskey with a high grade maple syrup that would make me eat pancakes every morning for the rest of my life. Connor had soaked a couple of cinnamon sticks in a whiskey maple syrup that was unbelievable. He suggested trying it over vanilla ice cream — wow. The 10th Mountain honey is a marriage of Colorado products with the honey coming from an apiary outside Pueblo, Colorado.

From the time we entered the door, 10th Mountain Whiskey and Spirits lived up to their exalted reputation. The establishment was opulent, yet inviting, with a small gift shop holding 10th Mountain schwag and displaying an autographed guitar my father was drawn to. A Kris Kristofferson fan, he got a kick out of this cool piece of rock ‘n’ roll memorabilia.

To schedule a distillery tour and tasting, reach out to Shawn (970-524-2580) or stop into the Vail tasting room (970-470-4215) from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The knowledge that Shawn and Connor shared with us was enlightening. 10th Mountain Whiskey deserves its awards. The tasting gave us a high class look into the world of whiskey and a couple other spirits. My father and I left with an appreciation for the craft and a true Vail creation.

Fly-fishing in Vail is a treasured activity. Pair it up with an award winning 10th Mountain Whiskey tasting and you’ve created the highest quality àpres-angling experience in the valley.