Salomone: Catching the window

Andy Jackson on the Roaring Fork River

Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

During the winter, anglers need to manage their time on the water to target the prime time activity period. Often it’s the lazy angler who sleeps in late that experiences success. Waiting for the morning sun to work its magic, by warming the shallow water and spurring along the insect activity is the best approach. Fly fishers who “catch the window” will find repeatable winter fly fishing success.

The cold weather necessitates a slow-motion approach. Trout will feel sluggish until the midmorning temperature warms the water column a few degrees. And it doesn’t take much to get the midges moving. Shallow water allows the sun to penetrate the surface, warming the river bottom rocks and increasing insect activity. Trout will respond accordingly to the sudden prevalence of food.

Anglers who are thinking 9 a.m. is good enough will have a hard time dealing with the cold conditions. It really is sun-dependent. If there is no direct sunlight on the water the midges don’t begin to move. By 10 a.m. the sunlight is beginning to cause midges to move about actively. And those who want to hit the window for the best action are starting around 11:00 and fishing into the afternoon.

Watching the sun is a good approach to fly fishing in the winter. If there is no direct sunlight on the water the river will ice over. Blue skies allow the winter sun to open water giving anglers fishing access. The sun increases water temperature, insect activity and trout metabolism. It’s the sun that drives it all during the winter.

Moving to keep up with the sun is a good idea. The window for opportunity is only open so long in the winter. Midday water may be in direct sunlight but falls into the shadows as the sunlight moves throughout the day. Areas such as this require anglers to relocate, wade farther or head on home.

Brown trout held at waterline in the winter

Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

The dialed-in fly fisher can anticipate productive water before arriving at the river. And they can extend the window later into the afternoon. Knowing the sun is going to drive activity gives the knowledgeable angler the edge as far as positioning. Stretches of the river that run east and west with unobstructed sunlight will be productive late into the afternoon even in wintertime.

Clean sunlight warms the river rocks in shallow water which in turn increases insect activity and increases feeding trout. Those same rocks that have been warmed by the sun continue to reflect warmth later in the day. A clear, east-west course for the river will possess favorable angling conditions later into the cold winter day. The angle of the sun as it cuts through the length of the river maintains winter angling productivity into the late afternoon.

The window can move from day to day as well. Incoming weather can cloud over skies in the afternoon, squashing any warmth gained throughout the morning. The same can be said for overnight snowstorms that blow out of the high country during the morning. Overcast skies for any reason can push or pull the window for productive activity to earlier or later in the day.

Read the signs in the winter because they have exponential effects on your angling success. And the signs can be minimal at best but the results can be the difference from a cold walk in the water to a productive day between ice-covered banks. Fly fishers using the right flies, that means midges, timed with the slight increase in water temperature usually caused by the sun will find actively feeding trout during the coldest months of the year. Catching the open window during the winter fly fishing months is the key to repeatable angling success.