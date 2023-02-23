Salomone: Faces at the shop, part 2

Brett Elkman is the sales manager and guide coordinator at Vail Valley Anglers.

Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

I want to build off of my “faces at the shop” piece from last week and encourage fly anglers to establish a relationship with their favorite fly shop. Fly shops are places where expertise is shared, products are presented intelligently and information is free. Vail Valley Anglers employs a team of knowledgeable management staff that is willing to assist anglers of any level.

A couple of stand-out managers in the Vail Valley Anglers fly shop would definitely be longtime professional Brett Elkman, who has 24 years of experience in this industry. Emily Dmohowski, the fly-fishing empress, has the skills to manage the shop, guide with proficiency and teach any angler something new.

Name: Brett Elkman

Position: Sales manager/ guide coordinator

What are some of your more impressive fly fishing adventures? Saltwater, freshwater, overnight excursions, odd approaches to fly fishing…

When I first started my career at Vail Valley Anglers, I was invited to go to Christmas Island, land of the Giant Trevally. It ruined me. Powerful fish that pulled out the line of a fully engaged drag in a Tibor Gulfstream with ease. My 12wt. fly rod was bent over and the line was screaming off the reel. All I could do was sit and wait for a pause in the run and then helplessly reel when I could. The sheer power of that fish is something I will never forget. My odd approach to fly fishing … slowing it down.

Brett Elkman with his giant trevally.

Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

What factors make fly fishing the choice for your angling?

For me, it’s the connection to nature and connection to gear. You can lose yourself in the water and surroundings but you have to be connected to the gear and how it plays into the process. And when it all comes together it’s magical — and maybe you will catch a fish.

There are many other means for angling; what makes fly fishing so attractive above all others?

Brett Elkman enjoying some sunset casting.

Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

I think it’s the daily challenge, every day is different. I mean you are trying to fool a fish to eat thread and feathers. What a concept. And the dry-fly bite never gets old.

Why would you encourage someone to try a guided fly-fishing experience?

For starters, the knowledge of the guide — and that applies to both experienced anglers as well as beginners. Also, as stated above, it’s a great way to be a part of nature and be outside.

Name: Emily Dmohowski

Position: Operations manager/ Fly-fishing guide

What are some of your more impressive fly-fishing adventures? Saltwater, freshwater, overnight excursions, odd approaches to fly fishing….

My most impressive adventures are ones where I do not end up falling and taking a swim in the river with my horrible balance. If we aren’t taking into account my basic motor function, I would have to say overnight trips fishing small, Alpine streams.

Emily Dmohowski is the operations manager and fly-fishing guide at Vail Valley Anglers.

Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

What factors make fly fishing the choice for your angling?

I choose fly fishing because it can be either a very simple day with just your rod and a few flies or you could fill up your whole boat with friends and gear. I fly fish because it gets me out by myself, or with friends. It challenges my focus every time I get to the riverbank.

There are many other means for angling. What makes fly fishing so attractive above all others?

Fly fishing has so many facets to the sport that aren’t set in stone. As an angler, you can always learn and continue to adjust your skill set to try new things that will always make the sport exciting. I would never be able to say that fly fishing is boring because there is nothing else to learn. All I have to do is talk to someone, watch a video, or go out there and try something new.

Fly fishing uniquely satisfies Dhohowski’s intrapersonal and interpersonal needs.

Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

Why would you encourage someone to try a guided fly fishing experience?

When I first started, it took me 10 minutes to change a fly that wasn’t even in season at the time. Over time and many, many mistakes, I was able to become more self-reliant and productive as an angler. Using a guide service will cut your levels of frustrations down significantly while you are trying to learn. Plus, who wouldn’t want someone to untangle the mess you made while you get to sip a beer. Vail Valley Anglers encourages anglers to come into the fly shop. Creating a place where fly fishers are comfortable asking any question is the goal.