Salomone: Fish it sloppy.

The dry-fly fishing on the Eagle River this time of year doesn't get any better.

Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

The Eagle River transitions rapidly into the ideal fly-fishing river for both the floating angler and the wading fly fisher. The window usually closes quickly, but this season the floating has held extended life.

Whichever choice you make, the easiest way to capitalize on the present-day’s fishing conditions is by casting some caddis. The beauty of this bug is that anyone can achieve success. Go ahead and throw it out there — with a caddis, you can fish it sloppy.

Caddis is the number one bug on the Eagle River. By following the bugs’ life cycle through the day, anglers will achieve success.

The best way to achieve success using caddis this time of year is to consider the bugs’ life cycle in relation to the time of day. Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

Nymphs should be fished in the morning hours. When the temperature starts to heat up, move to emerger patterns. Fish dry flies to imitate adults in the afternoon. The dry fly will out-fish all others in the evening hours when females return to the water to disperse eggs. The last hour of light before dark produces the conditions that tilt in favor of the angler.

During the final hour of sunlight, anglers can get a little loose in their presentations to entice a surface bite. Fly fishers can beef up their tippet in low light rather than fishing 6X as daytime angling can require. Purposely dragging, swinging or letting a fly hang at the end of a drift in the current before recasting are all dirty little tricks to try.

A common nymph that always produces would be a Hare’s Ear nymph. This pattern lives in every angler’s fly box. Now is the time to tie it on. A plain Hare’s Ear nymph works near the bottom. Any legged Hare’s Ear pattern will generate success in the mid-depth river column. The objective is to achieve a drift with the illusion of disconnection. And a soft hackle Hare’s Ear breathes under the surface, imitating the emerger stage.

Two caddis mate on top of a fishing rod. Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

The color of a Hare’s Ear mimics the tones of caddis in the river. The key factor to play with is the body color. Having a few patterns in a variety of sizes with tan, olive and black body colors will make a difference. This truth remains constant through all stages — nymph, emerger or adult. Body color can sell it.

For the vulnerable stage, when caddis are emerging, the X-caddis holds the top seat in terms of fly selection. This emerger with partially protruding wings, a shuck imitation trailing behind the body of the fly and a ribbing of flash produces remarkable results. Fished in tandem with a high floating dry fly, the X-caddis covers two stages.

Dry flies during the caddis hatch reign supreme. The Eagle River provides epic dry-fly fishing and the caddis is the main reason. A variety of dry flies produce. Choosing one that you have confidence in can be the key. Presenting a fly without confidence is a taxing experience.

The ultimate dry fly is the Elk Hair caddis. Known throughout the world, this fly brings trout to hand anywhere it is fished. Dress it up with floatant before you start to cast and the fly will ride high and visible — the way it is intended to.

Goddard’s caddis is another hair-tied pattern with excellent surface appeal. Even when fished drowned, the Goddard will still produce results. The design of this fly keeps it near the surface at all times. A quick false cast or two is all that’s required for this fly to be ready for another drift.

Puterbaugh’s Foam-Bodied caddis stands proudly as the best dry fly for my fishing on the Eagle River. The fly comes in a selection of foam-body colors from tan or olive to black and — the best color — yellow. A yellow Puterbaugh stands out for high visibility. The foam floats the fly high at all times. And the yellow possesses crossover appeal for when the Yellow Sallies are emerging.

Any dry fly pattern with a noticeable green butt, whether shop bought or personally tied, should be used for the final hours of light. Caddis will return to the river to lay eggs in the evening. The eggs are very visible to both angler and trout.

The eggs laid by the caddis during the evening hours are very visible to both anglers and trout. Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

The dry-fly fishing on the Eagle River is as good as it gets. Fly fishers of any skill level are catching trout on caddis patterns, especially dry flies. Right now, anglers can move it, drown it, swing it— go ahead: fish it sloppy. You can get any with it for now.