Salomone: Learn fly-fishing at Colorado Mountain College

Instructors Eric Phanennsteil and Hunter Burnham with a recent CMC fly fishing class.

Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

Have you ever seen the insects highlighted in the evening sun, hovering over the river in an indecipherable courtship and wondered ‘what are all those insects?’

Individuals, anglers and undergraduates all entertain the desire to learn and fly fishing has become the common arena. Colorado Mountain College has structured a learning environment around the greatest sport to be found: fly fishing.

Fly Fishing I is the official name of the course. Colorado Mountain College (CMC) extends the learning environment from the classroom to the river. Students enrolled in the class cover a broad spectrum. From complete neophytes to experienced anglers, the fly-fishing course at CMC is guaranteed to expand your fly-fishing knowledge base.

A true testament to the pure joy found in learning is evidenced by the number of repeat students who re-enroll — not for lack of knowledge — to continue farther down the path with a fly rod in hand. Designed for anglers with a beginners mindset, the course will quickly transform individuals into self sufficient fly anglers.

Eric Phannensteil, Vail Valley Anglers guide and longtime CMC fly-fishing instructor has manicured an engaging educational experience. All learners benefit from his instruction in a positive manner. It’s primarily his attention that has brought back multiple repeat students. With a balance between classroom instruction and on the water experience, students naturally develop into anglers throughout the four day course.

Members of a past CMC fly-fishing class spend the day on the Colorado River.

Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

Two evenings and two full days round out the instructional time the course consumes. Completion of the class is worth one(1) credit hour through Colorado Mountain College. The amount of one-on-one time with competent instructors is hard to compare, but make no mistake, this is no guided affair. Students will be taught and required to tie their own knots, so to speak.

The Colorado Mountain College fly-fishing class extends beyond the normal classroom boundaries and into the great outdoors.

Colorado Mountain College and Fly Fishing class on Freedom Park pond

The class meets on the Colorado Mountain College campus in Edwards, Colorado. The dates for the next Fly Fishing I class are set. The evening sessions run from 5:30-9:00 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, September 21 and 22. The first night covers a lot of the nuts and bolts such as basic skills for rigging your fly rod and understanding the components of a fly rod. That evening leans more towards the classroom. But the second evening class is much more hands-on, with casting being covered on the Freedom Park pond located adjacent to the CMC campus.

Saturday and Sunday, September 24 and 25, are full-day sessions from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. These two days will be long and focus more on the water skills and real life implementation of new knowledge.

The class will introduce anglers to a variety of water types from stillwaters like ponds to small streams and large rivers — a little bit of it all. Students will be participating in seining the river for aquatic insects to gain a real understanding of what each insect represents, and more importantly, what it will become in the form of an adult insect.

Reading water is a skill that takes refinement. The experienced instructors will break down the dynamics of a river to more easily locate active fish. They will also discuss how to wade in a safe and responsible manner. Inexperienced anglers may not see the harm in the slick moss clinging to their boots. The Fly Fishing I class will illustrate the danger of invasive species and how anglers can minimize their impact on different watersheds through responsible habits.

Students need not be fully equipped to participate in the program. The only requirement is the desire to learn about fly fishing. There is a fee attached to the class to cover a starter kit of supplies that will be used during the class and kept by each student. The fee also covers use of river permits for commercial fishing activities. The flies and other consumables such as tippet and leaders are included and will be used extensively for knot practice, rod rigging and on-the-water experience.

To enroll in the class, connect with CMC online, call 970-569-2900 or stop into the Edwards campus to familiarize yourself with the facility and sign up. The physical aspect of rigging, casting and landing a fish as well as the intangibles like river etiquette and safe handling techniques broaden the spectrum the Fly Fishing I course at Colorado Mountain College covers.

Doesn’t it sound good to go back to school?