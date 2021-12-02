Salomone: Gifts for your favorite angler

“The Little Red Book of Fly Fishing“

Oh, the season is here. The lack of snow may not show it, but winter is coming. And with it the locals and tourists alike are scrambling to cross off Christmas wish lists. Then there are the individuals who are hard to shop for like an aunt, your dad or grandpa who seems to have everything already. Vail Valley Anglers has compiled a short list of perfect gifts for that important fly fisher.

From small yet highly machined and finely designed stocking stuffers to fly fishing travel gear, your angling beneficiary will appreciate anything from this list. Some items are heirloom quality, destined to be passed down to the next generation of anglers in your family. Other items enhance the fly fishing experience as functional items while providing a pride in ownership that is irreplaceable.

Hatch colored nippers

For the angler who stores his rod in the winter, a way to keep connected to the sport we all love so much is with a good book on the subject. Expert and introductory anglers will find useful information on the pages sandwiched between crimson covers. Kirk Deeter and Charlie Myers collaborated to create a stack of useful tips any fly angler will appreciate. “The Little Red Book of Fly Fishing” is sure to be a welcome addition to any angling library and a functional tool for broadening a fly anglers knowledge base.

VVA travel mugs by Yeti

The next item is a manly-man kind of gift. Helle knives from Norway makes a line of heirloom quality yet perfectly functional line of knives. The handles on all Helle knives are substantial, filling your palm with an easily controlled grip especially for larger hands. The broad blade and larger than normal handle combined with a heavy, leather sheath create a unique gift any man would wear on their belt with pride.

Helle knives

Gifts can be hard to come by for that special lady angler on your list. Vail Valley Anglers has thought this over for you. Hatch makes high end fly fishing equipment. And the sweet Hatch nippers that come on a custom Hatch neck lanyard are the ideal gift for the lady angler who takes pride in her gear. These nippers fit well in smaller hands and come equipped with a set of sharp blades that will last for years. My daughters each have a fly vest full of gear and a pair of Hatch nippers would be a welcomed addition to their collection.

Simms travel case

Looking for something easy, cheap yet still high quality? The Yeti line of drinkware fills this need. From tumblers that keep your beverages cold seemingly forever to wide handled mugs that keep your coffee hot and from spilling with the included lid. Add the Vail Valley Anglers logo and you have the perfect angler friendly gift for the holidays.

For the traveling fly fisher who packs their gear in mismatched duffles, non-padded reel covers and haphazardly wrapped rods, the Simms GTS rod and reel vault controls all of these things. Not only is the Simms rod vault a functional piece of equipment, this travel specific piece of luggage looks good in the airport too. Function and fashion and with the added durability only Simms gear provides, the Simms rod vault will bring a smile to any angler’s face.

Shoppers beware, fly fishers are hoping for a little something special under the tree. Whether it is a handy trinket or full blown travel gear Vail Valley Anglers has the gifts to address any Christmas wish list. A simple travel mug that will be used regularly throughout the year or an informative collection of fly fishing specific information, angling gifts are ones that will be truly appreciated for years to come.