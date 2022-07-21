Salomone: Going solo

Casting off a one-man pontoon in Sylvan Lake.

My dad taught me at an early age to go and do a lot of things by myself. As a result, I’ve spent a considerable amount of time fishing by myself. Not a lot of anglers go alone.

For some, it’s a social event or a way to keep contact with buddies. For others, it’s a way to escape and find serenity from the distractions of the electronic world. Going solo on a day of angling can be the in-touch Colorado fly-fishing experience all anglers appreciate.

Why would a fly angler want to go fishing by themself? The reasons can fill your mind for days, or clear it at the sametime. There is a certain Zen achieved casting dry flies with soft rods and click and pawl reels in the mountains of Colorado. The choices are only limited by your desire and approach.

A fly angler can drop a finger on a map of Eagle County and just about hit some type of wandering blue line or turquoise-colored still water. Picking a location can dictate how an angler approaches fishing that water — it could be a float tube or one-man boat … or you might just tell yourself, ‘I’m going to wade up a little creek til the sun starts to set.’ The experience is more intimate and connected. A solo pace allows you to slow down.

The time to teach your best four-legged friend to be an angling dog is better achieved alone. Other anglers don’t see the humor or feel the affection of a dog on the water when it swims through a deep hole. Teaching your dog to honor the river, lake or stream will make a longtime angling friend that other anglers will enjoy having on the water.

Fishing alone can be on foot, sitting on the water or paddling. Fly anglers have a lot of choices for solo adventures. Small streams are better approached on foot, wet wading or from a streamside path. Belly boats can be carried easily and kicked around a smaller body of water. Kayaks, paddleboards or one-man boats can cover moderate moving water. Some types are capable of rowing across larger lakes or reservoirs to cover more area.

When anglers really want to disconnect, the best way is with a 2 or 3 weight fly rod, a pair of wet wading boots and a small box of dry flies. A little backcountry fly-fishing kit lives in my truck and carries just the essentials — a couple fly boxes, floatant, small hook remover and clippers. A spare spool of tippet or back up leader are easy to pack along too. It all fits in a small Orvis pack no bigger than a few cell phones.

Vail Valley Anglers offers a hike-and-fish trip for fly-fishers. Getting into the Colorado backcountry and catching a colorful cutthroat trout will melt a memory into your brain you won’t soon forget.

Flies for this type of fly-fishing need to cover a few basic insect patterns like a parachute style for mayflies and bushy dries like elk hairs for caddis. A few terrestrials tossed in can be a good idea as well. Ants, grasshoppers and the quiet secret among fly anglers — beetles — tempt any small-water trout with a soft cast.

The casting on small streams is challenging. Anglers pushing their pinpoint casting are bound to leave a few flies hanging in the branches or streamside willows. Wading up to grab the flies off the branch spooks a hole but that’s part of the experience. There is joy in small water fly-fishing that anglers will not find anywhere else.

A belly boat or U-boat allows the angler to sit on the water and maneuver around with kick fins. It’s a cheap and lightweight approach that can open up previously unfishable stillwaters. There is a special feeling of freedom and disconnect when kicking around a Colorado Alpine lake with a fly rod in your hand.

Kayaks and stand up paddleboards (SUPs) are the one-man paddling approaches to solo fly-fishing. From small still waters to larger lakes or reservoirs, both styles cover a lot of water and provide a stable fishing platform anglers love.

Take the time to fish by yourself. You’ll hear, see and appreciate things you have missed in the past. Grab a fly rod and hit the water. There’s nothing like going solo.