Salomone: Guilty of grip-and-grins, but I’m trying.

The author with a barracuda on the fly from Peanut Island, Florida.

Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

I’m guilty. There’s photos to prove it.

All my life I’ve left traces of my transgressions — recorded on film, in videos and archived in the Cloud — the proof is monumental. No disputing it: I’m guilty of grip-and-grin photos with my fish. But, I’m trying.

In 1969, Ray Scott, the founder of BASS, was visiting Colorado. Stories tell that he witnessed an angler catch-and-release a trout. And people were excited. The very next BASS tournament he proposed catch-and-release, thrusting the practice into the national spotlight. It was the beginning of catch-and-release as a management tool. The ethic soon permeated our sport, from largemouth bass to all varieties of trout and even into the saltwater, where tarpon, permit and bonefish are exclusively released.

I was born into the tradition even though my brothers and I were taught to fish because dad liked to eat them. Catch-and-release became the norm. Put them back for another day; replenish the population with the fish in your hand.

In Colorado, the need for environmentally stressed trout to be handled gently and released with care is exaggerated by the saturation of anglers. Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

As adolescent anglers, we were encouraged to trade our “fins for film.” As a result, I’ve always wanted to hold it up. If we were going to put them back, then we needed some photos. Ever since I was a kid, we held them up high for mom in our “look at me” pose. Whether it was for the camera or just for mom, so I could see her smile. I still just want to be a kid.

Holding up a largemouth bass or a thick bluegill, it never seemed to register in my head what I was really doing. Concerned with getting the photo, we held fish closer to the camera and inevitably dropped them in the grass. Time out of the water was an afterthought. They were hardy fish; they handled the handling better than my trout of today.

A largemouth bass caught on Echo Park Lake in California. Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

But those types of freshwater, warm-water fish can tolerate less than ideal habitat conditions. Water temperatures that would be the demise of a brown trout and low oxygen waters that would suck the breath out of a rainbow. Which is why I’m trying, especially with the trout.

Trout are my friends. While I struggle with inadvertently lifting a fish for a photo, I’m trying to be more deliberate. I tell myself to focus on the fish, not the social images, the newspaper layouts and the notoriety. I’m past that. People keep telling me I’m the old guy.

It’s the habit I built when I was a kid, kept all the years I was growing up which still causes me to act recklessly. Getting past the hold-them-up photos in this day and age can be a task. Challenging yourself to other poses takes thought. Planning the photo, like we did when film was a commodity, is a new concept in the age of digital photography.

Trout require a delicate touch, especially when river conditions are less than favorable. I know one highly respected angler who doesn’t even carry a net, opting to cradle the fish by his side in the water while removing the hook. I prefer to carry a rubber basket net and I make sure it is wet before touching the fish. Hot rubber netting on the slimy side of a cold trout is a bad thing. Wet the net.

Above all, river conditions dictate photographic restraint. Exceedingly high river temperatures makes me seek angling in higher elevations, in tailwaters below dams and in stillwaters. In Colorado, the need for environmentally stressed trout to be handled gently and released with care is exaggerated by the saturation of anglers.

We fry fish when we get together. It’s family time like when we were young. One of the reasons all three of us brothers get together is for fishing. And eating some.

I still want to hold fish up pridefully for mom so I can feel her recognition. There’s still a desire for fulfilling social media and print. Photos are archival but in need of some new guidelines. However, I still want to touch the fish, feel the slime on my pants like a 12-year-old boy and say, “Hey mom! Look at me.”

But I’m trying.