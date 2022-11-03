Salomone: Have you met the perdigon?￼

Perdigons are perfect for situations where you need a small fly to sink quickly in deep or fast water.

Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

While fishing on Gore Creek one afternoon, conversation about how the angling was going naturally formed between two strangers. The lady, sitting on her bumper, the rear of her SUV open, was in perfect form. Her gear was clean, matching and fit ideally. She confessed to having been a student in the Colorado Mountain College fly-fishing course and had learned a tremendous amount of information. She told me she spent a year and half learning about bugs and the flies which mimicked the insects during different stages. Then, she hit me with it by stating, “Now, I don’t even see what’s hatching. I just fish a perdigon.”

Her rod length gave away her tactics. She was fishing an 11-foot-plus rod, which can be a task on Gore Creek. The long rod, however, maintains proper positioning for working a fly through the creek’s busy riffles. Rather tenkara-like in presentation, the long rod performs the same jobs, to manage a taut line to the fly, enhancing feeling and increasing bites.

The fly she anchors all her hopes on is a perdigon nymph. This style of nymph is accented by a heavy bead, often made from tungsten to increase sink rates. Tungsten is a heavy metal that mimics the performance of lead without the negative side effects. The body of the nymph is sleek and tapered along the hook shank. The body of the fly is coated in an Ultra Violet(UV) epoxy, making the fly extremely durable. Another bonus the durability adds is justification for the increased cost of the premium materials used when being tied.

The tail is slender as it extends past the bend of the hook. The hooks are all barbless, jig-style, which positions the hook riding up. This reduces the chances of fouling or snagging debris along the river bottom. The barbless design makes Tacky fly boxes a necessity for organization.

The hooks are designed to seat a larger style bead near the eye of the hook as well. Beads for this style of fly tying have a slit or groove in the bead for proper placement when tying.

The flies come from competitive fly-fishing origins in Europe. Most attribute the invention to Spain and the competitive anglers who deal with fast, clear and pressured water in that region. The French took the superb fly and enhanced its appeal by dialing in the proper tactics and techniques for competitive success.

The word “perdigon” derives from Spanish origins meaning shot or pellet, as in a shot that fills a shotgun shell. Like the lead that was used for shot shells, the perdigon fly would sink with the same extreme rate, getting to the bottom in fast water where a larger majority of fish are feeding actively.

The heavy beaded fly can be walked down a riffle or fast-water stretch of river while keeping in contact or close proximity to the river bottom. A taut line to the fly transmits any indication of a fish having taken the fly with maximum precision. This presentation style is extremely effective once mastered.

Vail Valley Anglers guide Andy Trewhitt measures a 20-inch trout.

Vail Valley Anglers has guides who teach this style of fly fishing. Fished correctly, perdigon-style flies enhance your time on the water and increase your catch rate.

When using perdigons, which are designed to stay close to the river bottom, it is most effective to target fast water.

Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

Target the fast water with perdigons. The slender flies and heavy beads slice through the water column when fished. The flies get to business more quickly than traditional style, bead-head nymphs. Getting down deep more efficiently puts the flies in the feeding zone of active fish for a longer period of time.

Another very effective method for fishing perdigons is under a large, foam-bodied fly in a dry-dropper presentation. The big dry fly suspends the perdigon nymph with controlled depth to target seams and shoulder water in fast river sections. This type of dry-dropper fishing presents a perdigon perfectly for the foam line seams formed where big eddies curl back to crash into the mainstream current on the upper Colorado River.

The perdigon-style fly is tied in a variety of colors and styles to give a lean towards matching the hatch, but the lack of appendages, hackle or extended material would classify these flies as attractor nymphs (and I dare say the most effective attractor nymphs ever designed).

My thoughts returned to that angler from Gore Creek who had devoted so much time and effort learning about bugs, but now fishes exclusively with perdigons. Have you met the perdigon?