Salomone: Leader length

Choosing leader length should be based on the type of angling and the conditions expected to be encountered.

Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

I recently watched a man in the Vail Valley Anglers fly shop as he stood in front of the leader choices. He would reach for one, then stop short of removing it from the hook. Then, he would grab another to study the shiny package. Perhaps he was overwhelmed from the massive selection of leaders in different materials and lengths.

Finally, he placed his selected package of leaders on the counter and boasted, “I’ll take the 9 footer,” as if he had recited a profound stanza from Shakespeare.

Leaders are an item anglers take for granted and default to without much thought. The 9-foot monofilament leader is as generic as they come. Off the shelf, fly anglers will discover leaders in 7 ½-foot, 9-foot and 12-foot in monofilament and fluorocarbon with regularity. It is the angler who modifies their leader length for different angling conditions who will have the most success.

Nolan Sawtelle shows off his brown trout.

Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

There are a lot of ways anglers can vary the length of their leader. Using a leader and tying a fly directly to the leader is a functional approach and will get you on the water. The angler who adds additional tippet material to the end of their leader before attaching the fly will have a better presentation.

A properly constructed leader with the addition of tippet will cast more easily. The tapered leader dissipates energy down the line, turning the fly over more efficiently. The addition of tippet material to a leader completes the package and creates a better presentation —and this goes for dry flies, nymphs and dry dropper style rigs.

When looking at the leader selections, newer anglers may need a little guidance to arrive at the proper choice. Ultimately, the type of angling drives the selection. An average day fly fishing on the Eagle River is easily accomplished with the common 9-foot leader and tippet. When conditions get tough, such as dry-fly fishing in clear or shallow water, an additional amount of tippet should be lengthened. This increases overall length, turns over the dry fly at distance and assists in masking the anglers’ approach.

During high water on the Eagle River, nymphing anglers will find it necessary to really add tippet material to a 9-foot leader in order to reach the bottom. In this situation, I will purchase leaders that taper down to a thicker section such as 3X, then add a diminishing diameter of tippet material, like 4X or 5X. Experiment with the size of the tippet you use. Often during high water, anglers can get away with significantly thicker tippet material.

Fly anglers who excel in tight angling situations, like the conditions found on Deep Creek or along the open space areas on Brush Creek, benefit from shorter leader length. Some may argue that the 7 ½-foot leader is a tool for fishing in angling situations to aggressive fish like largemouth bass, pike or lake trout. In my experience, these fish require a more specific leader construction, that is dialed in for the increased stress inflicted upon the gear.

The 7 ½’ leader is the perfect tool for small water dry fly angling. I have a collection of smaller rods in the 6-foot, 6 ½-foot and 7 ½-foot lengths where a short leader excels in performance well above the generic 9-footer. Short casting strokes load a rod quickly and the matching leader turns the fly over for a delicate presentation. My flexible 2 and 3 weight fiberglass rods love a 7 ½-foot monofilament leader for pinpoint casting accuracy and improved line management. A short leader is easier to mend in small-water conditions.

In small water dry-fly angling situations, the 7 1/2-foot leader is perfect, as it allows for short casting strokes which turn the fly over for a delicate presentation.

Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

The 12-foot leaders on the selection board begin to address extremely specific angling situations. A 12-foot leader is a fantastic presentation tool for ultra-spooky fish in crystal clear water such as those found in spring creeks. The 12-foot leader is a tool I use for nymphing in stillwaters when I need to reach deeper in the water column. The addition of tippet to a 12-foot leader becomes taxing to cast. Anglers will want to practice casting such a long rig to prevent fouling.

Leader length needs to be determined by the type of angling and the conditions you will encounter. Varying your length will increase your success and dial you into your gear with more intimacy. The 9-fot generic leader is a good place to start. Where you go from there is up to you.