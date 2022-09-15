Salomone: Midge madness

The author gets into some deeper water in the Homestake Creek.

Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

Anglers on the Eagle River encounter both rainbow and brown trout feeding voraciously in anticipation of the lean winter months ahead. The cold, ice-covered waters will soon fill our rivers, but until then, the smorgasbord of insects available for trout is full. Terrestrials are a long-awaited angling experience fly fishers revel in yearly. But closer observation of the water leads anglers into a fit of midge madness.

Trout tend to feed on the surface, catching midges before they can escape to the security of numbers near the riverbank.

Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

Popping through the surface of the water and skating for the closest current-breaking obstruction such as logs and boulders, midges are on the loose. Fly anglers discover incredibly high numbers of emerging insects, especially in the afternoon. As the sun begins to dip towards the elevated horizon, trout take full advantage of the favorable conditions that form.

With the lower sunlight angle, trout feed on the surface, picking off midges before the bugs can escape to the security of numbers near the riverbank. The observant angler spots working trout and can target specific fish that continue to show their location and feeding lane. The flies are minuscule, mimicking the petite adult stage of the insect, an early larval stage or an actively emerging bug.

The cool nights hold a massive amount of midges in the river water at the earliest stages of the bug’s life cycle — the larva and pupa stages. The chilling water the fall ushers in is a welcomed form of stability the river needs after another summer of climate-changing warmth. The high water temperatures we endured and the perilous turbidity of recent weeks have passed.

Trout are feeling the effects of an approaching autumn. Gold leaves are beginning to tumble in the current, giving anglers a false flash of color regularly mistaken for trout. The massive emergence of midges coincides with the feeding frenzy trout are displaying. Multiple trout in one run, hole or location porpoise on the surface, eating midge after midge.

The subsurface activity borders on absurd. If nymphing is your game, the Eagle River is in prime shape for this tactic. Nymph fishing in deep water along the river bottom catches trout with the larva form. A beadhead zebra midge is the best midge larva imitation.

Tied thin to mimic the earliest stage, a wire wrapped zebra midge in olive, black or red will keep your strike indicator under the water all day long. Eddies and deep runs are the best areas of the river to present a zebra nymph.

Trout beginning to follow the emergence move up into the water column, following the rising and increasingly prevalent food source. The massive amount of rising insects filling the water column with easy to pick off food can be the best fishing of the day. Target the edges of the river for the best action.

But, it is the adult bugs — gathering in masses — that deliver the most reward. Targeting rising trout, working into casting range and making the drift is fly fishing at its best. Yes, tracking small dry flies in busy water can be a difficult task, but the results turn out to be rewarding. It’s some of the last reliable dry-fly activity for anglers to revel in before the cold. Where the water slows after flowing through a busy riffle creates the type of water for midges to emerge.

After popping through the surface, the adults congregate. The clusters of adults hover over the surface of the river like magnets pushing each other away. The small clouds skate with magical speed in slack water and slow eddies. Bouncing each other out of the mass like bumper cars at the amusement park, only to zip around and rejoin the breeding horde again.

Flies for imitating the adult stage are small. There are flies that mimic a single adult midge, such as a size 20 parachute adams, as well as flies designed to be midge clusters with multiple adults clinging together as they drift downstream, like the Griffith’s gnat.

Fly anglers with an overly full fly box (or who are well adept at spinning string around hooks at the fly vise) can come up with some unique color combinations. Colors such as olive, gray and black are natural, prevalent tones. However, odd body colors such as red, pink or my personal favorite, orange, do a couple of things simultaneously. The bright, unnatural colors do attract attention from trout by appearing as something similar, though distinctly different. The bright body colors also make it easier to track the fly.

Bright-colors attract trout and make for easy tracking.

Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

The time of year is right for an Eagle River outing. The river has recovered to favorable angling conditions and feeding trout are easy to locate. Get in on a little Eagle River midge madness for some stellar fall dry-fly action.