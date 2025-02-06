Salomone: Prepping for predators.

Springtime pike anglers throwing flies on Rifle Gap Reservoir in western Colorado.

Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

Anglers who follow the calendar, yearning for the next fly-fishing challenge, look ahead to ice off.

When the ice thins and begins to recede on lakes and reservoirs, fly fishers get first shots at fish who have only seen the fuzzy haze of ice for months. Sunshine, spawning urges and increased forage food action spur the fish into feeding mode. Now is the time to prepare your gear and plan ahead for where you want to be during ice off. Prepping for predators like the northern pike is an exciting aspect of the fly-fishing scene.

Springtime pike fly fishing produces quality angling in Colorado. Northern pike are toothy, mean and a whole lot of fun on a fly rod. The fish has an intimidating demeanor with a distended chin like a cartoon character. Pike can flare their gills, creating a suction no forage fish will escape when game time arrives. It is common to see pike swimming with oversized fish pinned tightly between their tooth-lined jaws.

Pike fishing on the fly is a visual affair. Sight fishing for shallow water bullies is addictive. As a bonus, casting heavy 8 and 9-weight fly rods and oversized flies is great preparation for any saltwater fly-fishing destinations coming up.

When a pike targets your fly and moves to intercept, your heart starts to beat with more force. Your eyes widen with anticipation. And your fingers fumble for the fly line, awaiting a strip-set at any moment. The rapid burst of speed a northern pike creates from their broad tail and serpent-like body makes it impossible to ever strip the fly too fast. Fishing with bright flies in clear, shallow water produces a scenario where if the fly suddenly disappears from sight it was eaten. Set the hook.

Drew Musser holds a northen pike caught on the fly. Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

As the ice disappears in the finger bays of lakes and reservoirs first, pike gravitate into the shallows for increased warmth and prevalent food. Bankside weed lines become ambush cover. Pike will back into weeds along the shoreline. A fly presented parallel to the weedline is rushed when it passes the feeding window in front of the fish.

This type of fishing the bank at ice off requires a soft approach. Anglers who tromp up to the edge of the lake with heavy boots will spook the fish from a distance. Walk quietly and with stealth. Keep your eyes open for the long, shadow look pike possess. Broad-backed pike stick out in the spring. Extremely large pike will rest on the bottom of shallow bays and appear like sunken railroad ties until they move.

Trust yourself. If you see something that looks out of place, give it a cast or two. While the fish may seem lethargic from the cold, don’t be fooled. A well-placed cast and proper retrieve will entice any springtime pike into taking a look.

Baitfish, however, do not swim toward a menacing beast like a pike. Bring your fly past the fish or with a fleeing appearance — like it is trying to get away — and pike will commit more often. Where shallow bays transition into bigger water, pike will hold in deeper weeds with new, green growth. Good sunglasses allow anglers to see the bright, green weeds and are the areas to target.

Within a number of years, a healthy pike population can exceed the carrying capacity of a watershed. Stunted growth, where the head is too big for the skinny body, is a result of over abundance. A prime example is Wolford Reservoir, north of Kremmling, Colorado, where a $20 bounty per fish is offered. This is a no-guilt harvest and pike are delicious when cleaned properly.

The author shows off one of his streamer boxes. Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

The preferred rod size are 6 to 8-weight, but a 9-weight is a good choice if you know what is lurking beneath the glare. With reels, backing capacity is not as important as drag. Vail Valley Anglers sells a RIO Elite Predator series fly line designed to turnover massive feathered monstrosities that hover, slide and dive on the retrieve. Leaders are a personal preference between heavy fluorocarbon or wire. Game Changers flies in white, olive or trout colors swim with a realistic action that northern pike can not resist.

Rifle Gap, Wolford Reservoir and Stagecoach Lake are a few of the places to keep in mind when the ice melts away. Prepare now for exciting predator action soon to come.

Michael Salomone has lived in the Eagle River valley since 1992. He started his professional guiding career in 2002 and currently guides for Vail Valley Anglers. He lives on the bank of the Eagle River with his wife, Lori, youngest daughter, Ella and a yellow Labrador named Poppy. His published writing has appeared in Southwest Fly Fishing, Fly Rod & Reel, Eastern Fly Fishing, On the Fly, FlyLords, the Pointing Dog Journal, Upland Almanac, TROUT, American Fly Fishing, USA Today Hunt & Fish and Fly Fisherman magazines.