Salomone: Stripping nymphs on stillwaters

The author's niece, Alison Dodd (right) and his daughter, Ella Salomone (left), show off their catch.

Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

The window is closing rapidly as the winter months approach. A rooftop of hardwater will blanket the lakes, ponds and reservoirs soon enough. Fans of stillwaters need to venture out before the ice takes hold. Those that do will find success tempting trout with an active presentation. Stripping nymphs in stillwaters will put a bend in your rod.

Those who enjoy stillwater fishing should venture out before the window of opportunity ices up for the winter.

Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

When fly fishing with a wooly bugger, movement is the key factor for success. Rarely does a stationary fly produce. It’s true, you can dead drift a wooly bugger through a stretch of river or lake yielding moderate results, but for the most part, streamer flies are moving targets and for good reason.

The movement associated with streamer flies is the key factor to this type of fly’s productivity. A swimming silhouette commands a feeding response in large trout — the predatory instincts take over and the fish gives chase. Always an exciting approach to the river, streamer fishing is an active presentation style that leads to increased action and moves fish.

With fall quickly upon us, movement has become key. Trout are giving chase and participating as expected. The cooler nights and changing leaves are visual indicators informing anglers that fish are active and willing to move for food.

Knowing the reactions that trout will produce leads fly anglers in a different direction than normal. When most anglers tie on a nymph fly the objective is for a seemingly untethered, free-floating appearance. Anglers strive for a natural presentation where the bug is drifting with the same pace and speed as the water surrounding it. If there is no current, the bug is motionless, awaiting discovery by a feeding, cruising trout.

But now is the time to impart movement into your nymph fishing. Trout are willing to move a considerable distance to capture food. A moving subsurface insect is going to gather the attention of any trout within eyesight. A free swimming insect is easy fare for any trout. I haven’t found an insect that can outswim a trout, however, there are a lot of insects that possess extreme locomotion capabilities.

Nymphs, leeches, midges and scuds can all be coupled with movement to entice a trout.

Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

When motion is added to your presentation, trout react. Damselfly nymphs are squirming, wiggling delights that entice trout into savage eats and are just one example of an aquatic insect that swims.

Leeches actively swim with a ribbonlike motion. The pulsing stroke of a leech in mid-water rings the dinner bell for hungry trout looking to bulk up for winter. A leech is a large, protein-rich meal trout benefit from often. A leech pattern — like a squirrel tail leech — presents an unweighted, slow swimming easy meal.

Trout will not miss a swimming leech stripped slowly across a lake. Retrieving a leech fly that is just above the weed tops creates a situation where the trout visibly tracks the moving fly, often for considerable distances before committing. Natural tones such as tan, brown, olive or black mimics a variety of leeches. Some fly patterns that incorporate ultra-violet (UV) tying materials possess a certain lifelike quality other materials can not duplicate. Leech patterns with UV materials appear swimming and moving during the pause between strips.

Alison Dodd with a stillwater rainbow.

Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

Scuds are another active aquatic insect that can be stripped with great effectiveness. Small, shrimp-like morsels that seem to drive trout wild, scuds come in a variety of colors from olive and pink to an orange color that mimics a dying or dead scud. Extremely active swimmers living near the weeds in ponds and lakes, all trout will eat a scud.

Midges are the last flies that can benefit from movement to entice trout to eat. A zebra midge in the colors of red or black pulled through the stillwater with long, steady strips always brings trout to the net. It has been incredibly surprising to see how fast a midge nymph can be stripped through the water and still get chased and eaten. Flies like Pat Dorsey’s Top Secret, of any of a variety of emerger midge patterns, with white protruding from the head or back of the fly are good choices for this technique.

Stillwater fans: the season is drawing to a close with the players actively giving chase to aquatic insects on the move. Trout are willing to move great distances for a swimming fly and imparting movement into your nymphs is the way to go.

Now is the time to add movement to your flies to attract trout.

Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

Whether it is a leech, scud or midge nymph, give it a little strip.