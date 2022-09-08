Salomone: The formula for success: big flies + little water = huge rewards

Drew Musser high sticking on Deep Creek.

If you observe closely you’ll see the sprinkled bits of yellow in the bushes, foreshadowing the change that’s soon to come. Anglers still striving for smashing dry-fly strikes discover just what they are looking for by fishing small water with big flies.

Hoppers are the main bug that bring monsters out of their dark lairs. Providing a huge amount of protein for one bite, a grasshopper is an opportunity trout can’t resist. Landing with a resounding splat, hoppers draw attention from a distance. A quick wiggle and the rubber legs kick with life.

Grasshoppers provide a protein-packed punch trout can’t resist.

Struggling to get to shore, a grasshopper is a bug that really doesn’t belong on the water. And this is part of the attraction. Any trout can move to intercept the flailing insect with ease. Often trout will follow the floating insect to inspect it for reality then quickly engulf the beast.

Because trout can feel the window for opportunity closing quickly with the onset of fall, it’s not a green, spring hopper they are looking to eat. A large, foam grasshopper pattern in tan, brown or orange are the colors to choose. Anglers can’t really go wrong with big either as the largest hoppers of the season are caught, clicking midflight and blown onto the water.

Beetles are a tough bug to fish but a deadly fly to have in your box. Small creeks and streams allow anglers to get a little more intimate with the water. This is where you want to tie on a beetle pattern. When fly fishing in this type of situation, anglers can easily detect a strike on a tough-to-track beetle fly. On larger water, the small, dark bug gets lost in the immenseness.

Crickets never rate high on the list of fly patterns for small water. But the truth is the meadows small creeks flow through are loaded with black bodied crickets no trout will resist. Crickets are more active in the fall. A cricket pattern can be a deadly choice for fishing streams.

Ants are always on the move. Add in a little wind and they fall off grasses, willows and tree branches. Ants have an ability to float on the surface that gives a unique profile on the water. If your fly has the right footprint on the surface, trout are sure to eat.

Prepped for a day on small water.

Ants are often equipped with wings which anglers can use to their advantage. A winged ant can reach the middle of a broad river on the winds. Most of these big flies are better at targeting the banks and riverside structure, but winged ants can be effectively fished anywhere. A sunken ant is another dirty presentation most fly anglers neglect to use. For years, I fished an epoxy ant as the dropper off a hopper during pre-autumn conditions.

All of these flies can be upsized for this time of year. Don’t be shy. Throw your biggest bugs in the smallest water around and see what kind of angling equation you can solve.

River structure dictates where to fish the big bugs. Anglers can choose to fish cutbanks, boulder corners, overhanging vegetation, tall grasses and more. Steep banks extend down into the river creating deep water mere inches off the bank. When floating beside the railroad or wading in a similar area, throw as tightly to the bank as possible. Steep equals deep — so challenge your casting as much as possible.

Anglers should let river structure dictate where to fish the big bugs, whether it’s cutbanks, boulder corners, overhanging vegetation, tall grasses and more.

Cutbanks are often passed by unknowingly. Heavy-footed anglers can spook trout with stomping or a loud approach. Footsteps translate easily to spook trout so approach with caution. The size of a cutbank is often unknown as well, but some cutbanks on small streams extend for feet laterally.

Boulders are another piece of river structure that anglers shouldn’t pass. Throwing for the corners is the best way to hit all the productive areas around one rock. The corners are the prime spots around a rock, as are the front, where the stream washes into the rock. The point where the stream washes around the rock is the second prime spot. Directly behind the boulder is the last corner or point to hit with your fly.

It’s such a fun time to be out on the water right now. Weather is warm, water is cool, bugs are prevalent. Take advantage of the situation before mother nature changes our perspective. Small water will be the first to lock up. A fly box of big bugs fished on little water is guaranteed to yield some big results.