Salomone: The heat is on our local rivers

An angler passes up on a victory photo in favor of releasing his trout quickly.

Well, we knew it was coming. Low water, depleted snowmelt and other than a recent run of sporadic rainstorms, the river flows have dropped and water temperatures have been on the rise. So much that Colorado Parks and Wildlife has stepped in to save us from our self-inflicted doom.

It’s true, most fly anglers will practice catch and release with their trout. It’s a thought towards conservation, believing the trout will be more valuable left to be caught again. And for the most part, catch and release is a savior for heavily-fished waters.

But we’ve reached a point where our conservation-centered practices are as deadly as a filet knife and a cooler. The only difference is the immediacy of their death. Catch-and-release fish returned to high temperature river water will succumb to the low oxygen levels and die. Fishing for trout in water above 68 degrees creates conditions from which trout can not recover.

They will swim away, displaying strength and quickness on the release, only to float or drift downriver midstream and turn white. Trout played for any amount of time while in warm water decline quickly. Don’t let your well-earned catch go belly up and get bloated in the eddy.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has implemented a voluntary fishing closure along the Colorado River from Kremmling to Rifle. A stretch of river approximately 120 miles in length, closed to fishing. While this closure is a voluntary one, emergency mandatory closure could follow if conditions don’t improve. The closure went into effect on Wednesday.

Climate change is affecting local waters before our eyes.

With resources being used by an exponential number of newly-initiated, COVID-created anglers as well as the existing population of fly-fishers, local waters have been feeling the excess. Stressing our valuable resources in a vulnerable state is neither ethical nor responsible.

The trout are fragile right now. As cold water creatures, one thing that helps to sustain them is the disappearing resource we call cold water. Climate change is affecting our local waters before our eyes. I’ve watched the depleted rivers and increasing water temperatures change incredibly since moving into the valley three decades ago.

Organizations like Trout Unlimited advocate on behalf of all anglers and work to maintain cold water fisheries everywhere. I encourage all anglers, especially those who pursue trout, to join. Having membership in an organization like Trout Unlimited creates a collective voice that rings louder than any individual could ever shout.

Recognizing the risks associated with angling in high water temperatures is a start. Knowing that even your best catch-and-release intentions will lead to an inevitable mortality places increased emphasis on our angling endeavors. Choosing alternative locations like some of our local still waters, such as Nottingham Lake, Black Lakes and Piney Lake, will deliver enjoyable fishing without damaging our local fishery.

It’s time to focus our efforts on alternative locations besides our warming rivers. Reservoirs and lakes, while not the normal location for fly-fishers, can be stellar destinations for angling action. Local fly shops have flies that are specifically selected for still-water fly-fishing. With a little adjustment to your game, lakes can be a newfound friend. And learning how to apply your current knowledge to still waters makes you a better angler all around.

What decisions we make now will determine the future of our local fishing. Focusing your angling efforts on still waters is a great voluntary way to avoid fishing our warming waters. All good intentions aside, catch-and-release practices now can be deadly. I will be keeping an eye on Colorado Parks and Wildlife to see if conditions improve.

Michael Salomone moved to the Eagle River valley in 1992. He began guiding fly-fishing professionally in 2002. His freelance writing has been published in numerous magazines and websites including: Southwest Fly Fishing, Fly Rod & Reel, Eastern Fly Fishing, On the Fly mag, FlyLords, the Pointing Dog Journal, Upland Almanac, the Echo website, Vail Valley Anglers and more. He lives on the bank of the Eagle River with his wife, Lori; two daughters, Emily and Ella; and a brace of yellow Labrador retrievers.