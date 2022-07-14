Salomone: The heat is on

Angler fishing the cold water at the Piney confluence.

Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

It is a pleasure to live on the bank of the Eagle River and watch as the river swells under the bounty of snowpack only to choke back to a trickle of a pulse when flows grow lean. As water levels continue to fall, concern over fishing conditions increases. Let’s cover some local alternatives anglers can choose to fish where the conditions are acceptable.

We knew the warmth was coming. The way it has arrived seems abrupt, but nonetheless the issue needs addressing. The Eagle River has dropped below floating levels, rendering the majority of the river as a wade-only approach. If you absolutely must fish the Eagle, a few helpful and conservation-oriented tips will help.

Jim Mallos, tight casting in Flat Tops wilderness area.

Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

A rubber landing net is a great asset for most anglers. Always carry a thermometer — and use it. Set a temperature ceiling for your fishing and hold tight to it. Chances are the fish will already be telling you to stop with a lack in feeding activity.

If you are willing to explore alternative locations for your local angling endeavors, we have a lot of places from which to choose. From lakes with world class scenery to Alpine stillwaters and Rocky Mountain streams, it’s easy for anglers to broaden their fly-fishing skill set.

A few of the local stillwaters that are easily accessible and provide exceptional angling would include Black Lakes, Piney Lake and Sylvan Lake. All three are easy to reach by automobile. The time to reach each destination from the town of Vail varies but is well worth the trip.

Black Lakes are located on top of Vail Pass; the larger, upper lake is situated beside a paved road. The upper lake has a handicapped angler area for easy access. Lower Black Lake doesn’t receive near the angling pressure due to the necessity of walking down along the bike path for access. Flies, lures and bait are allowed when fishing in Black Lakes.

VVA Guide Jeff Lyon explains the warm water issue during the safety speech at Rancho del Rio.

Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

North of Vail is Piney Lake, one of the most picturesque locations in Colorado. The beauty of the Alpine water, coupled with the craggy, snow-crusted crevasses of the Gore Range is unparalleled. Numerous rainbow trout and a healthy population of brook trout inhabit the lake. The water flowing into Piney Lake holds enough eager brook trout to keep your dry flies busy all day long.

In the mountains south of Eagle is Sylvan Lake State Park. Tucked into the red rock cliffs amongst the effervescent pine trees lies Sylvan Lake. Having seen recent reconstruction of the dam, this lake is deserving of some angler attention. Plentiful stocking has replenished trout available to anglers to a high number. A magnificent trail leads the entire way around the lake, giving bank-bound anglers willing to hike a significant advantage. The water flowing into the lake holds Cutthroat and Brook trout, whereas the lake is predominantly rainbow trout with some brown trout on occasion.

A couple of wildly scenic streams would include Homestake Creek and Deep Creek. These small streams are a dry fly-fishing delight. A short, flexible rod and a box of high riding dry flies is about all you need.

Homestake is our locally imperiled water that may suffer the fate of being drowned. Drive Highway 24 south out of Minturn and past Red Cliff to find Homestake Creek. There are about 11 miles of creek below the existing reservoir. There is a second proposed reservoir that would place this gem of a creek at the bottom of the lake. Enjoy it while you can — with water issues ever increasing in Colorado it only seems like a matter of time.

Down near Dotsero, flowing out of Flat Tops, is Deep Creek. The trailhead to access the best parts of Deep Creek is located about two miles up on Coffeepot Road. Deep Creek can run skinny at times but can also be a treat on a hot afternoon when wet wading.

VVA Guide Mark Barnwell with a cutthroat trout.

Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

Alternative locations are going to be key sources for continued angling enjoyment as the Eagle River continues to warm. Take a little prep time now to plan out some other locations to try. From stillwaters to streams, the other locations often turn out better than anything else.

Michael Salomone moved to the Eagle River valley in 1992. He began guiding fly-fishing professionally in 2002. His freelance writing has been published in magazines and websites including, Southwest Fly Fishing, Fly Rod & Reel, Eastern Fly Fishing, On the Fly, FlyLords, the Pointing Dog Journal, Upland Almanac, the Echo website, Vail Valley Anglers and more. He lives on the bank of the Eagle River with his wife, Lori; two daughters, Emily and Ella; and a brace of yellow Labrador retrievers.