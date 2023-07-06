Salomone: Time to address safety on the river

Big smiles, brown trout and PFDs — the way it should be.

Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

River safety is a topic that needs to be addressed regularly. Recent summers have dulled people’s sense of respect for the water. Warm water temperatures, low flow levels and an increased presence of pool toys on the river have been acceptable in the past, but not this summer.

The Eagle and Colorado Rivers are not the arenas for pool toys. Not this year. The low, warm, manageable water of the past few summers created an environment where mediocre equipment thrived. Welcome to a real summer.

The high water has existed for an extended window. Increased snow melt has resulted in cooler water, which is good for fish and wildlife but has drastically negative effects on people. What may have been acceptable in the past with lower water levels is a recipe for disaster this summer.

The leisure-float people, tourists — even kids — could make it through Gypsum just a year ago, but it’s not a place to play around now. Structure is covered with water and unseen. Cooler overall water temperatures leave toes, fingers and coordination numb. While the desire to cool off with a float down the river is high, unprepared or complacent individuals will find conditions hovering outside of comfortable levels.

This is a big one: wear your PFD. Not just over your shoulders, but buckled up or zipped tight. It doesn’t work if you don’t wear it correctly. Function is a part of design. Eliminate any of the design functions and the garment will fail. Clip all the buckles and zip it up to the top and life jackets deliver as desired.

An angler demonstrating proper wear of a PFD. Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

It’s not just good enough to have it with you if you don’t wear it. Seat belts are in all cars but they don’t protect anyone if the belt isn’t buckled. Same with your PFD or wading belt — buckle them up.

Colorado River deaths this year are at a shamefully high number. Whether on the Arkansas, Eagle or Colorado Rivers, safety should be at elevated levels for anyone approaching the water.

Wading anglers aren’t free of responsibility either. The number of wading anglers wearing no wading belt on the river is astounding. Are they uncomfortable? No. Are they misplaced? Often. Whatever the lame reason, wading anglers need to step up. A wading belt is a necessity.

Safety isn’t just for sometimes, but all the time. A stand-up paddleboard user floated by me and my clients on the river with his helmet strapped to the board rather than on top of his head where it belonged. Not my major focus here, but another shining example of people with good intentions who don’t follow through.

Thirty-four deaths in 2020 set a record for water related fatalities. This is not a record we want to break. With 14 water related deaths so far in 2023, people need to understand that the recreation season is starting to pick up speed. Our water season is condensed into the warm summer months. The fatalities we experience fall into a small window of time. With things just ramping up and river conditions still in the dangerous realm, extra caution needs to be paid.

Some of the river deaths have come from inflatable kayak/canoe type watercrafts. While these are extremely enjoyable, they don’t have the degree of navigability necessary to safely pass down river. Whitewater is an incredibly fickle beast who will raise her head and scream at times. Anglers and recreational enthusiasts need to listen.

If your river gear looks like a donut or has a valve like this don’t trust it on the river. Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

Common sense is a good guide for most individuals. Anything picked up at Walmart or Target has no place on the river right now. Conditions are too turbulent and extremely forceful. If the item requires inflation through an oral inflation valve like a pool toy on steroids, better leave that item at home.

The water temperature is dangerous after prolonged exposure. Ranging from 50-55 degrees during the day, anyone immersed in the cool currents will lose dexterity and the ability to swim. The river is no place to struggle in waders, a cheap inflatable or from a raft. While daytime temperatures tempt a dip in the chilly water to cool off, the effects of the cold progress rapidly.

Safety is a primary concern on all Vail Valley Anglers trips. Individual anglers and those seeking water recreation need to take stock of their equipment. Approaching the river with durable gear and wearing it properly is the best pathway to the water. Stay safe out there.