Salomone: Wader repair

Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

It’s not glamorous and sometimes a bit tedious, but if you let them go neglected, you risk losing the functional ability of your waders. You’ve seen anglers or been there before yourself, a leak from abrasion, barbed wire or a misplaced streamer you sat on has slowly filled one leg, creating an unfortunate wader hokypoky with one leg in the water and one leg out. Waders are a must-have item for fly anglers. And to maintain the valuable life of your waders, routine maintenance needs to occur.

Pinholes are the most common issue and luckily an easy-to-remedy problem. Simms waders has an excellent video on wader repair specifically pinholes. The step-by-step process is easy to follow and solves the issue perfectly. Turn the waders inside out and lay them flat. Next, spray or wipe with a cotton ball of isopropyl alcohol. Don’t be afraid to really get them covered with the alcohol, and the pinholes will darken. Then, with a tube of Aquaseal, spread a drop of sealant over the hole and let it dry. Aquaseal recommends a cure time of 10-14 hours. I suggest you let the repair dry a full 24 hours for maximum performance.

Tears in your waders from hazards like barbed wire have a tendency to rip at the classic 90-degree angle. Fortunately, even sizable tears can be repaired perfectly at home or at least back to a functional level when repaired in the field with the right stuff. A nasty thigh-high, barbed wire tear in a pair of Simms waders while on a duck hunt has held strong for years. With the correct kit, I was able to perform an in-the-field repair that got me back in the hunt. And, with a little reinforcement, when I got home and took them off, I created a bulletproof repair that has outlasted the life of the waders.

Fly fishing with Dad

Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

The repair kit that I carry in my pack contains a tube of UV-cure Aquaseal and some clear tenacious tape patches. The clear nature of the tape patches allows me to back the repair with the UV-cure first, then cover with the highly durable patch. A repair kit in your boat bag or tucked into your vest pocket can save the day for you or an angling buddy should an accident happen.

Some helpful tips for at-home repairs that I’ve developed after years of wader abuse guiding anglers all over Eagle County. Hang your waders from a curtain rod, shower curtain or hallway coat rack for easiest handling. Locate major issues, and consider allowing a company like Simms the chance to repair the item. Minor issues like the tape on your neoprene bootie coming off can be handled easily yourself while hanging. Stuffing your bootie with socks to provide some type of shape and rigidity helps in making minor repairs like tape.

Determine your level of comfort when it comes to wader repair and decide not to exceed that mark. Your local fly shop can assist in giving you some helpful repair tips and provide all the necessary supplies. Vail Valley Anglers can steer you in the right direction when it comes to determining if a repair is a DIY project or better left up to the professionals.

Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

Bootie leaks are common and can be a result of repeated compression along common folds or stress points from wader boots. Bootie leaks along the collar or seam where the Gore-Tex joins the neoprene are better left up to the manufacturer to repair. Simms can remove the neoprene bootie and replace it with a new one. My experience with leaks like this from other inferior waders has been an ongoing issue that never seems to get rectified.

The utilitarian nature of our waders makes their performance of the highest concern for safety and comfort. Anglers wading into winter weather conditions with a small pinhole leak could be asking for mild hypothermia before the day is through. Major issues such as tears and bootie leaks can be easily repaired or replaced by reputable wader companies like Simms. DIY anglers who tackle the issue now in the comfort of your living room will be ahead of the game when springtime hatches start to command more of your attention.