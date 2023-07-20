Salomone: Who is this “Yellow Sally?”

The Yellow Sally is a smaller stonefly common to clean rivers, especially oxygen-rich chalk streams containing stony bottoms.

Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

If you keep a keen ear open when picking up necessities from your fly shop, free information floats through the air. Talk lately has revolved around the transition in flow along the Eagle River from a floating approach to a wading experience; there’s extra attention to water temperature and the bugs anglers are fishing. In those conversations, anglers keep mentioning a little lady named “Yellow Sally.” Inquisitive fly fishers and newer converts to fly fishing regularly hear the quiet voice in their head asking, “Who is this yellow Sally?”

Seasoned fly anglers from both the western and eastern states are familiar with the small, summertime stonefly called a Yellow Sally. One of the smaller stoneflies anglers get excited about, the Yellow Sally is often an afterthought rather than the main offering when it comes to fly selection.

The simultaneous hatches that occur with Yellow Sallies create a dry-fly extravaganza for fly anglers who are fishing on the surface the way summertime is intended. We can throw nymphs the rest of the year. Summer is for dry flies.

On the Eagle River a couple varieties of caddis are emerging. Pale Morning Duns (PMD) are prevalent as well as a number of smaller mayflies that anglers often overlook. Throw in the Yellow Sallies and the amount of dry flies bouncing, skittering and popping through the film borders on outstanding. With the river flows progressively diminishing the dry fly angling for wade fishers is only going to get better. For the float fishers the last few shots banging the Eagle River with dry flies should be enjoyed now. Get out and take advantage of the spectacular conditions.

The author shows off an Eagle River rainbow caught using a Yellow Sally dry fly. Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

Nymphing is productive especially when fished in tandem with other simultaneous hatches like caddis or Pale Morning Duns. While some guides suggest fishing the Yellow Sally nymphs close to the bank, the insects are dispersed throughout the river, making mi-river presentations effective. Kyle’s Bead Head Yellow Sally nymph draws the correct amount of attention on the Eagle River. Nymph selection beyond Kyle’s Bead Head would include any small stonefly in sizes 12-16. Effectiveness increases with yellow incorporated into the nymph. Slimness is also a desirable trait as the Yellow Sallies are very skinny in both the nymph and adult stages.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Early in the day, anglers benefit from fishing nymphs. Cool mornings warm quickly, making it appear that the hatch has suddenly surrounded you. The immense number of adults filling the air creates an Eagle River treat. That is the time for busting out the dry flies.

Dressing your dry flies with floatant and casting into busy, broken water, such as river-wide riffles (and allowing the high floating flies to trickle down into the deeper water below the riffle) delivers the ultimate presentation for success. Position yourself below the riffle for the best casting angle. Use a high, pile cast to give extra slack into your line. This allows the dry flies to drift downstream seemingly untethered, but it requires extra line management to attain a reliable hook set.

Now is primetime to present Yellow Sally dry flies. Fish a Yellow Sally dry fly in tandem with a bushy caddis, Pale Morning Dun or trailing behind a grasshopper for smashing bank-side strikes.

Foam pockets that trap and drown Yellow Sallies should not be passed up.

The ultimate dry fly for the Eagle River remains a yellow Puterbaugh’s Foam-Bodied caddis nicknamed the “spongebob.” This fly holds a few key attributes such as silhouette, visibility and enhanced floatation. Not only does the yellow Puterbaugh draw the attention of hungry trout feeding on caddis adults but the bright color creates a unique crossover appeal for the selective trout, eating Yellow Sally adults.

Anglers with prowess on the tying vise should twist up their Puterbaugh style flies utilizing a thin strip of yellow foam for increased effectiveness. Skinny is the key with the adults; Yellow Sallies are slender with a red butt. Other effective patterns would include Mercer’s Missing Link. A sparsely tied fly that doubles as a decent PMD dry as well. And the common Stimi tied in a Yellow Sally tone works wonders in broken water.

Trout will move to feed on these flies, grabbing them with aggressive, splashy strikes. The short window of availability in the summer makes the little Yellow Sally a tasty treat trout relish. Who is Yellow Sally? She is a bug all fly anglers want to know.