Salomone: Winter angling preparation￼

Rushing water along the Gore Creek during winter. Prepping for winter now can keep you angling all season long.

Winter weather arrived in the valley, catching numerous fly fishers off guard. Yearning for more time on the water, anglers need to approach the cold with a little thought in order to make a frigid outing enjoyable. Prepping now keeps you in the game all winter long.

Conditions are ideal, creating a little less pressure on the water. The cold inevitably drives anglers inside, resulting in more open access along the river. The insect numbers are still high for the right kind of bugs. The cold will prevent the insects from emerging with the same intensity of past weeks, however, the nymphs are still there and the fish are still eating.

The author fly fishing with his dad.

Nymph fishing produces the best results when frigid air comes knocking on our doors. Searching out productive water can be accomplished more easily when you don’t have to worry about wading up into other anglers. Deep eddy water, broad riffles or slow tailors — the nymphing anglers can easily adjust for any section of the river.

Airlock strike indicators perform the best for my nymph fly fishing. I can easily adjust for different depths as well as vary the size of the indicator, depending on the rig. Deep water and heavy weights necessitate a large indicator. Broken water fishing can benefit from a larger indicator also. Small indicators are useful in slow water sections and where the commotion caused by a larger indicator spooks fish when it lands.

Ice in the guides, frigid fingers and frozen laces are coming. The cold isn’t in the extreme temperatures range, but it has dropped enough to accentuate the need to replace old, worn out or lost gear.

Waders remain the biggest key component to comfortable winter weather angling. Pinholes that really didn’t get you soaked but left your sock damp after every outing can be dangerous in cold weather. A damp foot will shorten your time on the water and can leave you with a miserable experience. Take the time to repair or replace your waders. Vail Valley Anglers sells a broad selection of waders for any angling style if replacement is needed.

A large rainbow caught on the Eagle River.

Boots should be rubber-soled. The cold is no place for felt boots because felt freezes and accumulates a slippery stack of snow no angler wants to deal with. Sizing up makes sense for cold weather angling as a pair of boots one size larger allows for thick winter socks and prevents cramped toes from feeling the cold prematurely.

The simple, little things make a big difference in the cold.