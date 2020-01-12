Sanitize gear with A Good Sport Co.

Celena Olden was simply trying to find quality used hockey gear for her son and also find a way to get rid of the odor of that gear when she embarked on something much greater: starting up a preowned sporting goods shop and including a disinfecting and sanitizing system as a new and unique service in the Vail Valley.

A Good Sport Co. in Eagle is filled with not only hockey gear, but also skis, snowboards, boots, camping gear, fishing gear and new merchandise. But what makes her store unique is that all the gear has been disinfected by the Sani Sport machine, which uses ozone to kill pathogens, viruses and mold that can live within our beloved gear. Olden wants to pass on this sanitizing service to the public.

“While researching this, I’ve heard of instances where people had a cut on their hand and how it got infected by the bacteria in the glove,” Olden said. “Bacteria, viruses and mold spores can colonize in athletic gear due to the moisture and heat from our bodies, despite trying to clean our gear.”

Using the same equipment owned by professional sports teams in the NFL, NHL and the MLB, and by using zero sprays and chemicals, the Sani Sport machine can kill over 98% of infection-causing pathogens.

The Sani Sport disinfecting machine uses ozone, which Olden said is 150 times stronger than bleach and works more than 3,000 times faster.

“Ozone is a gas that is able to penetrate past surface fabrics, deep into the foam, into tiny crevices where sprays and hands can’t reach in order to combat the bacteria that has set up inside,” Olden said.

Sanitizing isn’t only limited to your boots, gloves and hockey skates. You can use it to deep-clean your running shoes, yoga mat, even items around the house like pillows, stuffed animals and your pet’s toys and foam bed.

View how this machine works and just how quickly it can sanitize your equipment by watching today’s video on http://www.vaildaily.com Or stop by A Good Sport Co. at 422 McIntire St. in Eagle.