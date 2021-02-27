Saturday’s preps wrap: Huskies hockey wins and Battle Mountain hoops

The Year of Living Dangerously continues for Battle Mountain hockey, but Huskies puck fans are enjoying it.

The Huskies (8-1-1) squeaked by Summit, 2-1, over the pass on Saturday night.

Battle Mountain hockey doesn’t do the postgame Three Stars, but your No. 1 star is Jensen Rawlings with both of the Huskies goals. That motion was carried unanimously by Huskies players, coaches and fans.

Give the second star to Logan Gremmer who stopped 25-of-26 Summit shots. The third goes to Carter Large, who assisted on both of Rawlings’ goals. (Mr. Large was easily the No. 1 star on Friday in the Huskies’ overtime win over Aspen.)

Not that anyone is counting down the days to Friday and the de facto Mountain League title game in Gunnison against Crested Butte, but first things first. Aspen comes to the Eagle Pool & Ice Rink on Tuesday for the final dress rehearsal.

Huskies fall to Rifle

Rifle completed the season sweep of Battle Mountain girls basketball, taking down the Huskies, 43-37, on Saturday.

The Huskies (7-4 overall and 6-3 in the Slope) led 33-28 after three quarters but couldn’t hold the lead. This is particularly frustrating for Battle Mountain as it lost to the Bears in double overtime during their first meeting just one week ago.

The loss all but eliminates the Huskies from winning the 4A Slope — Rifle is in the driver’s seat. That said, they still have a shot with a wild-card spot through the rating-percentage index.

In the nightcap, Rifle escaped with a 43-37 win against the Huskies in boys’ basketball. Yes, Battle Mountain is 0-10, but the Huskies are more competitive. They were in the game on Saturday and they’ve played Glenwood Springs and Summit well during the last week or so.

Battle Mountain’s boys host Eagle Valley on Monday at 6:30 p.m. The girls are next in action Tuesday against Palisade at 4:30 p.m.