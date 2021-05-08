Saturday’s preps wrap: Lots of soccer, Huskies baseball and girls lax

OK, we realize that most people don’t get riled up over the existence of the Colorado Rocky Mountain School, but the Pearls are the team in the way, along with Grand Valley.

If Vail Christian soccer gets to the 2A state tournament — and that is the Saints’ fervent wish — the road goes through CRMS and Grand Valley, so Saturday’s season-opening 2-1 win against those accursed Pearls (yep, that was probably over-the-top) is a big one.

Throw in that Vail Christian soccer suited up only 13 players for Saturday’s game because the volleyball team is playing at state next week — a lovely problem to have — and this could be a really big win. We’ll find out on Thursday when the two teams meet again in Carbondale. (The 2A soccer schedule has a Champions League feel to it. Short and sweet, but home-and-away.)

Zoey Barela doesn’t play volleyball, which is good, because she scored both of Vail Christian’s goals in the first half off free kicks.

Coach Barbara Wilson was also thrilled about how the back line of Robin Pavelich, Steele McClinton, Rebecca Florez and Julia Petrik came together in back.

“There’s nothing better up here in the valley when it’s warm, the kids are wearing no masks and kicking the ball around,” Wilson said.

Steamboat nips Huskies soccer

Battle Mountain girls soccer lost a regular season game to Steamboat Springs, 1-0, on Saturday. The world as we know it may just end today, Huskies fans.

This is our roughly annual reminder that Battle Mountain soccer does lose games and that jumping off the nearest mountain is not required.

“It’s been 738 days since we played so we’re finding our feet, our rhythm and trying to have fun.”

Cope also brought up the soccer saying, “Hay liga,” Spanish roughly for “There is a league.” The idiom means that while Barcelona and Real Madrid dominate La Liga in Spain, other teams do win the circuit and there is a league this year in the 4A Slope, which will likely include a bunch of the familiar suspects.

The Huskies are at Eagle Valley on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Huskies baseball wins two

This is the part where we’d make a joke about how Battle Mountain baseball is 2-0 and what the heck is up with Huskies baseball.

This is no joke, people.

Battle Mountain baseball went to Montrose this weekend and beat Alamosa, 14-4, and Montezuma-Cortez, 14-11.

The Huskies got terrific pitching against the Mean Moose — Alamosa’s mascot is one of the best — with Elijah Morales going four innings with just two hits, one walk and eight strikeouts. Daniel Redinger finished it by needing just eight pitches to complete a frame, leaving him available for the Cortez game.

Most everyone had their hitting shoes on against Alamosa. Vinny Nowicki went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a triple. Grady Devins was just 1-for-1, but got himself on base to score three runs. Morales finished 2-for-2 with a big fly. Adam Fitzcharles’ line was 1-for-2 with four runs plated.

Against Cortez, the Huskies were down 10-8 after five innings and put up a six-spot. Whereas the Huskies bashed their way to runs against Alamosa, Battle Mountain needed plate discipline against Cortez.

Junior Elliot Jarnot drew a walk to start the stampede. That walk flipped the lineup and, with it, momentum.

And give it up for freshman Finn Sullivan. The young hurler made his first varsity appearance in the seventh and locked down the save.

“To keep it simple, we’ve been working our tails off and they’re doing everything we’ve asked of them,” Huskies manager Harrison Stevens said. “It’s nothing special, but hard work.”

Battle Mountain opens league play with a twinbill at Summit on Tuesday.

VMS edges Basalt

Under variegated skies, Team Synergy moved to 2-0 as Vail Mountain girls soccer got three points on the road with a 3-2 victory over Basalt.

Emily Gish, Kjersti Moritz and Stella Stone all scored for the Gore Rangers. So that means the Gish family is still at VMS, the Moritz family has returned to East Vail and then all involved with Gore Rangers soccer has the urge to watch a rerun of “A Streetcar named Desire.”

And now to our Bob Bandoni segment:

“I think we stayed structured pretty well. Throughout the game, we were able to play out of situations where we were relaxed on the ball. I don’t know if we changed the point of attack as well as we should have. We missed some opportunities in the final third. We’re coming away feeling as tough we have a lot of work to do, especially against a more competitive team like Basalt. We got exposed in different ways.”

VMS (2-0) hosts Aspen in the bagpipe-free zone known as Bandoni Alumni Field.

Huskies girls lax drubs Summit

Two games into the season and it appears that Battle Mountain girls lacrosse has few offensive issues.

After smacking Steamboat Springs, 18-3, earlier this week, the Huskies poured out more offensive wizardry in a 16-2 domination of Summit.

August Ford found the net four times, while Molly Kessenich and Carter Youngblood had hatties.

Things start to get serious on Wednesday when the Huskies head to Aspen for the first of two against the Skiers.