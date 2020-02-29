Saturday’s schedule of events at the Burton U.S. Open
Ladies in snowboarding, today’s your chance to shine. The women’s ride starts off the day before the halfpipe finals. There’s also a ride with the Burton team, and EVAN GIIA and Big Wild for entertainment at night.
Sponsor Village
When: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Where: Vail Village
Cost: Free
Women’s Ride
When: 10 – 11:30 a.m.
Where: Meet at the Burton Pop-Up Shop in Golden Peak
Cost: Free
Halfpipe Finals
When: Women at 11 a.m., men at 2 p.m.
Where: Golden Peak
Cost: Free
Ride with the Burton Team
When: 1-2 p.m.
Where: Meet at the Burton Pop-Up Shop in Golden Peak
Cost: Free
Fireworks with the Carpenter Family
When: 7:45 p.m.
Where: Solaris Concert Stage, Solaris Plaza
Cost: Free
UNOFFICIAL: Shut the Funk Up Silent Disco
When: 9 p.m.-midnight
Where: Mountain Art Collective
Cost: $35
More information: The first silent disco staged by new local company Vail Valley Silent Discos, this event brings a new kind of fun to the Burton U.S. Open weekend in Vail. Mountain Art Collective’s parties are well-attended and very fun.
UNOFFICIAL: Bol After Party with Gavlak
When: 9:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Where: Bol, Solaris Plaza
Cost: $10
More information: Located less than 50 feet from the concert stage, Bol’s parties are open for guests 21 and up.
Burton U.S. Open Closing Party with music from DJ Cre8, 99 Neighbors, J Espinosa
When: 10 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Where: Dobson Ice Arena
Cost: Free
