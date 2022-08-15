Screaming Eagle Golf Tournament returns to Eagle Ranch Golf Club in September

The 26th annual Boone’s Screaming Eagle Golf Tournament is on Friday Sept. 9 at the Eagle Ranch Golf Club.

Daily file photo

What: Boone’s Screaming Eagle Golf Tournament

When: Friday Sept. 9, 9:30 a.m.

Where: Eagle Ranch Golf Club

More information: ScreamingEagleGolfTournament.com IF YOU GO...

The Eagle Chamber of Commerce will host the 26th annual Boone’s Screaming Eagle Golf Tournament on Friday Sept. 9 at the Eagle Ranch Golf Club. Net proceeds from the event benefit the Eagle Chamber and its Student Scholarship Fund.

The event kicks off at 9:30 a.m. with pre-game warm-up, yoga, driving range games and networking.

The tournament begins with a shotgun “scramble format” at 11 a.m. The event is open to amateur players and is limited to 32 teams, but hurry, last year’s event was an early sellout. The Screaming Eagle also includes a $1 Million Shot Contest, a $10,000 Putting Contest, a chance to win $25,000 in cash as a hole-in-one prize and a host of other rewards for great play.

On-course lunch will be provided and, following the golf, the festivities continue with an après party and awards ceremony at the Eagle Ranch Golf Course Clubhouse. All golf participants, participant spouses and Eagle Chamber members are invited to attend the après party. The party will include live music, silent auction, complimentary food and beer.

To sign-up a foursome online, visit ScreamingEagleGolfTournament.com . For more information on the Screaming Eagle Golf Tournament or the Eagle Chamber Student Scholarship Fund please call (970) 306-2262 or email info@eaglechamber.co . To volunteer, contact Scooter Slaughter at scooter@bhhsvail.net . To donate a silent auction or raffle item contact Kate Bates at kate.bates@academymortgage.com and to participate as a sponsor or make a scholarship donation contact Rick Beveridge at rick@bevrealestate.com .

Event Schedule