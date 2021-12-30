Sederquist: Bold predictions for 2022

Go make your own tracks in 2022!

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

The columnists’ tradition of making a year-end soliloquy or list of New Year’s predictions seems fruitless and hopeless in the post-COVID era. The prognosticating boundaries have been broken down — you no longer can say, “That could never happen.”

What’s in store for 2022 in the world of sports and outdoors? Let’s just say I’m free to be ridiculous in my predictions.

The Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos will trade coaches.

Everyone will be lukewarm about it and no one, in either camp, will be happy as both teams go to 9-8 and miss the playoffs.

Kai Owens will be the Winter Olympic’s Suni Lee.

Simone Biles had been penciled in as the overwhelming overall gold medal favorite for an entire Olympic cycle, but when she withdrew from the event during the Games, Lee, an Asian-born American gymnastics star, rose to fame by claiming the victory. Owens returns to her birth country for the 2022 Beijing Games, and I predict her name will become a household one shortly after her own gold medal win.

Shiffrin will win 3 gold medals, one silver, and place fourth.

Speaking of Beijing predictions … this haul will be enough to catapult the Edwards resident into first in the female standings for both total Olympic medals and total gold medals, currently held by Janica Kostelic.

Vail Christian boys basketball will make it to the 2A state semi-final.

The boys, which were undefeated in the regular season in football before a devastating play-off loss to Sanford, will make amends with a deep post-season run on the hardwood. They will defeat the San Luis Valley rivals along the way, just for good measure.

Val Constien will compete at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Eugene this summer.

The Battle Mountain High School alumna broke through at the Olympic trials last year, and with the U.S. hosting the World Championships for the first time ever, Constien will be front and center again. The 25-year old will run 9:15 in the steeplechase to place third behind Emma Coburn and Courtney Frerichs in the U.S. Championship meet and will make the finals at the World Championship.

My last Nordic ski of the season will be June 3rd.

In 2020, the snow came early and often, but I put the skinny skis away May 5. In 2021, the snow came late, but spring storms brought me all the way to a May 23 season’s end. Climate change might be shifting our winters (how do you like that positive spin on a dire situation?), but hopefully it just means I’m on snow at different times. It may be my boldest prediction — here’s to hoping I don’t need to bust out the rollerskis until well into summer.

The Denver Nuggets will lose to my Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA play-in tournament.

I have lived 30-years on this earth and have yet to witness a Minnesota franchise even contest a league title (alright, I was 5-months old when the Twins took the 1991 World Series — you got me), so let me have this.

Thank you.