Senior spotlight: Eagle Valley soccer

Valeria Duarte-Munoz backstops Eagle Valley soccer and is the team's megaphone.

Depending on how one looks at it, Eagle Valley soccer has six or seven graduates.

Adie Schumacher, Elena Maldonado, Emma Uribe, Maya Wilde, Uma Nanin and Valeria Duarte-Munoz are all receiving their diplomas from Eagle Valley.

Meanwhile, coach Maggie Sherman got her master’s from Ohio University — officially a recreation and sport pedagogy coaching education master’s degree in soccer coaching.

That’s a mouthful.

Uma Nanin and Eagle Valley soccer’s Class of 2020 were ready for an exciting season.

Of course, there was no congregation in Athens, Ohio, as there will be no in-person ceremonies in Gypsum.

However, Vlatko Andonovski, an Ohio University alumnus and the current U.S. Women’s Soccer Team coach, spoke at Sherman’s ceremony.

“He was big on continuing to be who you are both on the soccer field — for coaches, that’s on the sideline — and off the field,” Sherman said. “That’s what’s going to get you through the hard times and whatever you chose to do.”

That would seem to be an appropriate message for these times of COVID-19 whether you’re coach Sherman — excuse us, coach Sherman, M.S. — or members of the Eagle Valley soccer team.

Everyone’s always ready to get going at the beginning of a season and the Devils were no exception. Eagle Valley soccer was hoping to build off a 5-10 season in 2019. Was this going to be the year that the Devils took the next step in moving up the Slope table?

Eagle Valley lost both of its games to Palisade by one goal last spring, and those Bulldogs were just above the Devils in the standings.

Of course, we’ll never know. It’s frustrating, both for the players and the coach.

“I felt like we had a great mindset,” Sherman said. “I had all this stuff planned. The girls were into it. We had a big team meeting after the tryouts and then it was like a bomb obliterated everything.”

But that’s where Andonovski comes in — be who you are — and the Devils soccer Class of 2020 continues to do so.

Schumacher: “She’s going to figure out a way to get it done no matter what.”

Maldonado: “She is kind of the calm cucumber of the whole group.”

Uribe: “She loves coming to find me during our study hall and we do origami with Post-it notes.”

Wilde: “Our resident thespian. a great personality on two stages — on the soccer field and inside the building.”

Nanin: “Most likely to nutmeg you.”

Duarte-Munoz: “Our goalie and the megaphone of the team.”