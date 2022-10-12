Shiffrin ready to begin FIS World Cup Alpine overall globe defense in post-Olympic 2022-2023 season

Mikaela Shiffrin smiles on the podium after taking second place in the World Cup slalom in Meribel, France on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Shiffrin is preparing for what could be her busiest Alpine ski racing season ever. The World Cup season, which starts with a giant slalom in Austria on Oct. 22, 2022, includes 42 races, plus six events at the World Championships in France in February.

Marco Trovati/AP photo

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Mikaela Shiffrin is bringing new staff, a tinkered schedule, modified equipment and a refreshed mindset to the 2022-23 season. If her defense of a fourth World Cup overall globe is any indication, however, Shiffrin remains the undisputed queen of the hill. As she closes in on Lindsey Vonn’s World Cup wins record (82) — she’s just eight away from tying the women’s record and 12 from matching Ingemar Stenmark’s overall mark of 86 — a more important constant appears solidified: she still loves what she’s doing.

“I don’t think we ever get fully away from skiing, but I don’t think we really want to,” she told Alexandra Meissnitzer, the host of Atomic’s media day on Oct. 6 .

“You kind of live the sport, even subconsciously.”

Sharing summer, skis, secrets and staff

Coming off of a disappointing Beijing Olympics and redemptive fourth overall globe — which was clinched by her third career downhill win in Courchevel at the Alpine ski World Cup Finals on March 16 — Shiffrin hopes to add more speed events this season, which begins with a giant slalom in Solden, Austria on Oct. 22.

“I’m probably not going to do all of them,” she told the Associated Press in a recent video call. “But I would like to focus a bit more on some of the super-G races and, for sure, all the slaloms and the GS.” She explained her calculus further during Atomic’s media day.

“Sometimes, there’s certain races where if you want to really have a good chance in the super-G, it’s quite important to do the downhill as well,” she said before shifting to point out the inherent drawback.

“Downhill of course takes more time, more days, more effort, so then it’s less training for other events,” she continued. “So, we’ll pick and choose what downhills are possible, but I would like to bring more super-G’s into the schedule again.”

She has a good resource in her boyfriend, defending super-G and downhill globe winner, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde. The two visited each other’s homes over the summer.

“Still full of training,” she told Meissnitzer. “Even on vacation we’re still training every day, but that’s kind of more of a pleasure side of the sport. When you can do something that requires effort but you’re doing it with someone you love to be with, you feel a little bit more inspired and that’s something that he’s definitely given me over the years.”

The couples’ “dates” often double as training sessions; their Chile training camps overlapped this September.

“And we can work together,” said Shiffrin, who focused on super-G, GS and slalom while in South America. “(We) can train together — get the most out of the training but also have some time together. If we could only spend time together when we had time off, then we wouldn’t get much time.”

Gleaning speed tips and sharing course observations at competitions is an added perk for both.

“It’s a huge bonus,” Kilde told Meissnitzer. “Of course we might choose different lines, but we can also share experiences of how it felt during the race.” Of course, when the lights come on, they need their space.

“We have our own routines and we kind of want to stay a little bit away from each other, too. We want to focus and not get in each other’s heads, too,” Kilde said of the competition-day dynamic.

“It’s really just saying, ‘hi, good luck, see you after the race,'” Shiffrin added.

The pair has been sharing something else as well: staff.

After the departure of her longtime ski technician Johann Strobl during the offseason, Atomic assigned Shiffrin two successors: Austrians Robert Burgler and Lukas Rottinger. Burgler worked with Kilde last season as the Norwegian’s main technician, Burgler’s brother Thomas, was injured. Shiffrin said adding a second technician is an idea her camp has entertained for a while.

“It’s always a question really of resources and who’s available,” she said, adding that an additional serviceman lightens everyone’s workload and ensures her ski fleets make regular trips back to the Atomic factory to be properly cared for.

“Over the last years — when I worked with Kim before Johan and then of course with Johan — one of the biggest issues is the schedule that we’re doing,” Shiffrin told Meissnitzer. “The amount that we train and the amount that we travel — there’s no time for really anything — no time for them to take for themselves but most importantly there’s no time for them to get back to the factory to check in with the skis and grinding and everything that’s necessary for care for the skis.”

Another coaching tree connection lies with Shiffrin’s new assistant coach, Mark Mitter, who is the brother of Kilde’s former Norwegian coach, Christian Mitter.

“It wasn’t purposeful — quite a coincidence,” Shiffrin said regarding the staff connections between her and Kilde. “Skiing is a small world.” Mitter stepped in over this summer to ensure Shiffrin’s summer training blocks went smoothly while her head coach Mike Day missed two summer camps healing up from his own injury.

“It’s been good,” Shiffrin said of her collaboration with Mitter. “He had to step into a role that’s not so easy working with a totally new team, new athlete…with Mike’s injury, everybody came together really well to fill those gaps so that I could get the most productive days possible on snow during the summer.”

In addition to Mitter’s arrival, Team Shiffrin also added strength and conditioning coach, Bob Poehling. Shiffrin told Ski Racing last Friday that she feels “strong and fit” from Poehling’s plans. “Everything seems to be going in a positive direction,” she told Andrea Cappelletti.

Shiffrin also discussed subtle equipment adjustments — most of which gear towards ski construction and modifications along the skis’ side cuts — with Ski Racing. “Most of the adjustments are geared towards, having skis that I love, that I’ve been racing on, in most of the races, having that ski and the character of that ski, work in more types of conditions,” she told Cappelletti.

Nothing left to prove

Shiffrin told the Associated Press on Wednesday her Chile camp was “productive,” and has her in “a really good place.”

“I’m anxious to get really started and put the training we have done and the work we have done to the test,” she said.

Even though the 27-year-old Edwards superstar is on the precipice of history with her 74 World Cup wins, her chase doesn’t feel reminiscent of Tiger Woods going after Jack Nicklaus — which is to say, Shiffrin comes across as being secure in her career whether the record-eclipsing moment happens or not.

When Meissnitzer reminded Shiffrin that she “only” needs 12 wins to tie the great Swede, Shiffrin chuckled, “If you look at it like that,” before pausing and become more serious. “But that’s maybe an oversimplification, because even after 74, one race feels like a lot,” she continued.

“So, 12 still feels like a large mountain to climb for sure, but I think it’s step-by-step or race-by-race. If I just focus on what’s coming in the next couple weeks and keep going from there, we’ll see.”

Shiffrin made clear that she doesn’t consider further record-breaking a necessity for career contentment.

“It’s not something I would say, like if you have a checklist of goals you want to achieve before you retire — that’s actually — my checklist is already complete,” she said. “If I had one it would be complete.”

The essence of Shiffrin’s “plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose,” to harken back to Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr’s epigram, lies in her seemingly paradoxical sense of peace, coupled with her insatiable zeal for competitive continuity. Perhaps nowhere is this more evident than her recent summation of Beijing, an experience she’s articulated on multiple platforms.

Mikaela Shiffrin sits on the side of the course after skiing out in the first run of the women’s slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Robert F. Bukaty/AP

“The biggest takeaway from the Olympics is … those races didn’t take away anything from anything else that happened in my career,” Shiffrin told the AP on Wednesday. Even though she’s satisfied with how her decorated resume appears now, there’s simultaneously an appetite for more.

“Somehow I feel like I still have something left to accomplish or faster skiing to do, so that’s kind of why I’m here, and hopefully I can remember that when there’s points in the season that feel stressful or pressure,” she said.

“There’s nothing that has to be done, it’s just doing it because apparently I like it.”