Shiffrin talks Goggles for Docs on ‘Today Show,’ will perform with KT Tunstall
Apres, anyone?
Even though the World Cup ski season ended prematurely more than a month ago, Mikaela Shiffrin’s keeping pretty busy.
She started Thursday with an appearance on NBC’s “Today Show.” Shiffrin sat down virtually — as is the custom these days — with Sheinelle Jones to discuss the Goggles for Doctors program.
With COVID-19 dominating American life, Shiffrin and other snowsport athletes have been repping the program and piling up goggles to keep doctors and healthcare workers protected.
“It’s a really good, amazing way to connect, people who want to help with the hospitals and the health care system that needs the help,” Shiffrin said from her Edwards home.
While you can watch the whole interview here, Shiffrin also is continuing her musical endeavors in the offseason. In a fundraiser for Goggles for Docs, Shiffrin will be performing with KT Tunstall in a virtual apres concert on Friday at 5 p.m. on Facebook.com/REVERB.
The Shiffrin-Tunstall pairing is the first of a series of celebrities and musicians.
“Every week is a different professional musician — I’m not a professional musician, but a different professional musician is hosting it,” Shiffrin said. “This week it’s KT Tunstall, and I am doing an opening performance. I think the actual concert is going to be great. My portion? We’ll see.”
Shiffrin is an amateur musician who also has been talking on social media about her favorite songs during this COVID-19 isolation period.
Tunstall is a Scottish singer-songwriter and musician who broke into the U.S. public eye with hits including “Black Horse and the Cherry Tree” and “Suddenly I See.” Her music has appeared in ”The Devil Wears Prada,” ”Grey’s Anatomy,” and “Winter’s Tale.” Her latest album is titled “Wax.”
