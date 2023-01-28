Shiffrin wins World Cup slalom in Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic to move within one of Ingemar Stenmark on all-time list

Frem left, second placed Germany's Lena Duerr, the winner, Mikaela Shiffrin and third placed Switzerland's Wendy Holdener celebrate after the World Cup slalom in Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic on Saturday.

Piermarco Tacca/AP photo

Mikaela Shiffrin moved within one win of tying the great Swedish skier Ingemar Stenmark for the most Alpine ski World Cup victories on Saturday morning. The 27-year-old Edwards star was victorious in the slalom in Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic to claim her 85th-career World Cup victory. It was the 11th win of the season for Shiffrin, who won 12 races in 2017-18 and a record 17 in 2018-19.

Mikaela Shiffrin reacts after winning the World Cup slalom in Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic on Saturday.

Giovanni Maria Pizzato/AP photo

Shiffrin posted the fastest first and second runs on the 59 gate Cerná Svatý Petr (Black St. Peter) slope for a total time of 1 minute, 33.85 seconds, 0.60 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Lena Duerr and 1.31 ahead of Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener, who rounded out the podium.

Shiffrin had shared the women’s record of 82 wins with former teammate Lindsey Vonn before triumphing at back-to-back giant slaloms in Italy this week and adding a third straight win Saturday.

“I knew it would take some risk and there’s a chance that I don’t finish at all, but I have to do my best turns to have a chance because these women are so strong,” Shiffrin told the Associated Press. The American raced at the resort near the Czech-Polish border where she had her World Cup debut as a 15-year-old almost 12 years ago.

Shiffrin, who has won five of the eight slaloms contested this season, has a chance to wrap up the discipline title if she can extend her lead over Holdener by at least 200 points. Currently, she is 175 clear of the Swiss veteran. She also has 1,617 points in the overall standings, 671 ahead of second-placer Petra Vlhova.

This story will be updated throughout the day.