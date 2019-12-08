Shiffrin wraps Lake Louise with 10th in super-G

Mikaela Shiffrin works her way to a 10th-place finish, completing a successful weekend of speed racing in Lake Louise, Alberta.

Associated Press

That makes for a pretty decent weekend.

Mikaela Shiffrin took seventh at the World Cup super-G on Sunday in Lake Louise, Alberta, capping a fantastic speed weekend for the World Cup leader.

Shiffrin finished 10th (good for 26 points) in Friday’s downhill, second (80 points) in the second downhill of the weekend and then 10th in super-G (26 more points). Given that 52 of her 62 career wins are in giant slalom and slalom, that’s good work outside of her comfort zone.

Can anyone imagine speedsters Nicole Schmidhofer or Stephanie Venier piling up 132 points in three tech races during one weekend?

That, boys and girls, is why Shiffrin is the best skier on the planet.

Germany’s Viktoria Rebensburg won Sunday’s super-G with Switzerland’s Corinne Suter in second and Venier earning bronze.

The women’s World Cup tour heads to St. Moritz, Switzerland for super-G on Saturday and a parallel slalom on Sunday.

Shiffrin competed in and won the St. Moritz super-G, but she has not announced whether she will race in that. Consider her participation in the parallel slalom a mortal lock.

This story will be updated.