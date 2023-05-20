Shreeve leads Devils on final day of 4A state track meet

Eagle Valley's Zakia Shreeve stands on the podium after placing seventh in the 300-meter hurdles on Saturday.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

Zakia Shreeve wasn’t going to cut herself any slack after running 16.36 in the 100-meter hurdles on the final day of the 4A state track meet on Saturday in Lakewood. Even if she started three-stepping a week or so ago.

“Yeah, I was a little disappointed,” the sophomore said of placing ninth in the event, which she started competing in this season. “I knew I had to come back strong in the 300.”

Zakia Shreeve competes in the 300-meter hurdles on the final day of the state track meet in Lakewood.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

Shreeve busted out a season-best 46.64 in her last race of the year, taking seventh.

“I felt like it went pretty smooth,” she said. “I came out of the blocks hard, I was tall — I’ve been training for that, too — and around the homestretch, I had to just go for it.”

Shreeve is built for the hurdles — long, fluid and fast — but has been a force in the long and triple jump as well. Still, if you ask her, her favorite sport might just be basketball.

“But track is getting up there a little,” she laughed. “Because I mean, I enjoy the people and the crowd and just being able to be with the team.”

As the leader of the Lady Devils’ sprint and field crew, boosted by newcomers joining for the first time this spring from volleyball and other sports, Shreeve, whose aunt was an Eagle Valley volleyball legend and University of Northern Colorado hall-of-fame inductee this past January, is the poster child for the multi-sport method.

“I feel like the sports in front of track build me up for it and then like, doing track builds me up for the other sports,” she said.

“We’re trying to get more girls; we are trying to encourage them to come and hang out with us right now,” she continued. “I mean, look at the way other girls came into this and didn’t even know what track was — and so, bringing more maybe could give them a different perspective on it.”

After a busy three days, Shreeve is already hungry for next season. She wants to work on that three-step as well as getting speed into the hurdles in the 100-meter distance. Hopefully, that will lead to more personal bests.

“I worked so hard for that and the people around me push me — they’re a big part of that, too,” she said. “I try my best and I think a lot relies on them, too.

Before she gets back to the summer camp grind, however, she’s earned some much-needed rest. When asked what’s next, she answered, “Probably just take a nap. I need some sleep.”