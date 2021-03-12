SIA announces Snowbound festivals, coming to Boston and Denver in November

The Snowbound Festival, coming to Denver in November, is organized by Snowsports Industries America. (Snowsports Industries America, Special to the Daily)



Organizers of Snowsports Industries America — the winter outdoor industry’s nonprofit trade association — recently announced dates for its Snowbound Festival coming to both Boston and Denver in November.

The Rockies in Colorado will take place Nov. 5-7; and the New England event will be Nov. 19-21. Both will be in-person festivals.

While the festival registration won’t open until mid-April, exhibitor booth pricing can be found online at snowboundfest.com . Any company interested in exhibiting at the Snowbound festivals and receiving information on booth space and future sponsorship opportunities can pre-register online as well . SIA members receive special pricing, as well as first access to exhibitor registration, booth location and sponsorship opportunities.

What is Snowbound?

“Snowbound is an immersive experiential vision of the winter outdoor lifestyle that engages consumers both online and in person,” the announcement by SIA President Nick Sargent says. “The Snowbound festivals are premium, multi-sensory, immersive experiences that serve as the official kick-off for winter and a cultural moment that brings the entire industry and community together to celebrate our collective excitement about the coming season.”

SIA’s Snowbound features the latest products, athletes, top resorts, film premieres, shopping, music, art, food and the biggest brands while also being inclusive and community focused.

For more information, visit snowboundfest.com .