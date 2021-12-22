Ski and Snowboard Club Vail claims six podium finishes at Colorado Ski Cup

Kai Ogawa charging down the giant slalom course at Monday's Colorado Ski Cup in the opening day of competition at Golden Peak for the 2021-2022 season.

SSCV/Courtesy photo

The FIS Colorado Ski Cup, which took place on Monday and Tuesday, marked the first races at Golden Peak of the 2021-2022 winter season. Over the two days of giant slalom racing, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail (SSCV) current and former athletes used the home mountain to their advantage and grabbed six podiums and 19 top 10 finishes on the Golden Peak course.

On day one of the giant slalom competition, SSCV women athletes and alumni took six of the top 10 places as they dominated the podium. Parker Biele secured the win, Kjersti Moritz grabbed second and SSCV alumni Cleo Braun tied for third with Elizabeth Sullivan of Canada. SSCV alumna Elena Zipp took fifth, Tianna Bruce snagged seventh and Sophie Stocker placed 10th. SSCV men grabbed three top 10 places, with Will Wasserman in fourth, Nick Kirwood in sixth and Sebastian Kohlhofer in ninth.

On Tuesday, SSCV men athletes and alumni showed up with SSCV alumnus Jacob Dilling going in for the win, and Dan Gillis snagging third place. SSCV alumni Max Bervy and Trent Pennington grabbed fourth and eighth, respectively. SSCV women again took up most of the space in the top 10, grabbing half of the placements. SSCV alumna Caroline Jones placed third that day. Carissa Cassidy snagged fourth, SSCV alumna Cleo Braun took seventh place, Samantha Trudeau was in eighth, SSCV alumna Tegan Wold finished in ninth, and Kendahl Roufa rounded out the top 10 in 10th.

“Our athletes used their home mountain to their advantage and had superb giant slalom runs and overall performances,” said SSCV Alpine Program Director Brad Wall.

“The snow conditions on the Golden Peak expansions are shaping up to provide our athletes with an amazing opportunity to continue their training and growth throughout this winter season. I look forward to seeing their continued development.”

The event wouldn’t have been possible without the snow making team, coaches and groomers who worked around the clock to get the venue ready.

For a full list of results, visit fis-ski.com .