Ski for MS event on Vail Mountain Saturday

Ski with Olympian and X-Games medalist Jonny Moseley at the Ski for MS event on Saturday on Vail Mountain, which raises funds for programs that support those living with multiple sclerosis.

Can Do MS/Courtesy photo

The Ski for MS event is coming to Vail Mountain on Saturday and leading the costume-clad crowd will be Olympian Jonny Moseley.

Moseley is known for winning the gold medal in the 1998 Olympics in Nagano, Japan. He also wowed judges in the U.S. Freeskiing Open and X Games. Known for his original trick called the Dinner Roll, he is also known for throwing an off-axis 720 in the moguls competition in the 2002 Winter Olympic Games in Utah.

No off-axis tricks are required to enjoy the Ski for MS, just the spirit of skiing and riding for those families and individuals who have multiple sclerosis.

Based in Avon, local nonprofit Can-Do MS delivers health and wellness education programs at no cost to help families living with MS thrive. In the spirit of Jimmie Heuga.

The Can Do MS organization was formerly known as The Jimmy Heuga Center for Multiple Sclerosis. Jimmy Heuga was an Olympic bronze medalist in alpine skiing. He and teammate Billy Kidd made America proud when Kidd finished second and Heuga finished third on the podium in Innsbruck, Austria at the 1964 Olympic Games.

Moseley participates in the Ski for MS to honor Heuga.

“Personally, I’m compelled to carry on Jimmie Heuga’s legacy. Jimmie was a rare talent who put U.S. skiing on the global map, which I benefit from to this day. His ability to fight through adversity is a quality that we can all be inspired by,” Moseley said.

Heuga was diagnosed with MS early in his career, but his athletic background fueled the drive to change the way people with MS were treated. Rather than live a sedentary life and avoid exercise, Heuga revolutionized treatment with a whole-body approach. He wanted to focus on the things that those with MS can do versus the things they can’t do.

“Changing the course of care for MS patients is Jimmie’s personal legacy and for me keeping Jimmie’s contribution to skiing alive via Ski for MS while at the same time helping all the wonderful people I know suffering from MS is a win-win situation,” Moseley said.

The team at Can Do MS is looking forward to an epic ski and snowboard day for everyone to carve out as many vertical feet before the day is done. The Vertical Challenge begins at 10 a.m. and every vertical foot counts until 3 p.m.

Track your vertical feet on the Epic Mix app or another app of your choice. You can also calculate vertical feet on your personal device like a Suunto, Apple or Garmin watch. Or, go old school and count your runs and use a map of the mountain to calculate your vertical feet. Bring those totals to the après ski party for a chance to win prizes for the most vertical feet.

The Vertical Challenge harkens back to early fundraising efforts over three decades ago. It began when Heuga organized the first Snow Express for MS in Alyeska, AK. Original participants included fellow world-class skiers Jean Claude Killy, Phil and Steve Mahre, Billy Kidd, Stein Eriksen, and Bernhard Russi, who broke records when they skied one million vertical feet in 24 hours.

Jonny Moseley competed in the 1998 and 2002 Winter Olympic Games as well as the X-Games and U.S. Freeskiing Open competitions. Moseley will be the celebrity guest at the Ski for MS event on Vail Mountain on Saturday.

Can Do MS/Courtesy photo

In addition to the Vertical Challenge portion of Saturday’s event, Moseley will be giving tips on skiing moguls and inviting guests to just free ski with the Olympian. He was just involved in the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, so he has lots of insights. Commentating for Peacock at the NBC studios in Stamford, CT, Moseley saw a lot more than he used to when he was competing or doing in-country commentating.

“The first week rolled out with Vincent Zhou being taken out of competition by Covid and the Russians testing positive. Mikaela’s struggles highlighted the pressure cooker environment that makes the Olympics simultaneously gruesome but fascinating. The absolute chaos of the womens’ figure skating final was buffered by the gritty performance of Jessie Diggins to remind us of all the good forces in the world. It’s emotional and I can see why people like to watch it,” Moseley said.

Costumes are encouraged at the Ski for MS event on Saturday on Vail Mountain.

Can Do MS/Courtesy photo

A $50 donation gets you access to the Vertical Challenge, on-mountain activities, and entry to the fun après ski party with free beer and bites. Your donation will also count towards fundraising goal and incentives. For more information, go to cando-ms.org .

Event Schedule