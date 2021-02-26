Ski & Ski Snowboard Club Vail devos shine at Colorado Cup

Cleo Braun goes for gold in Monday's Colorado Ski Cup devo race on Vail Mountain. She got it. (Special to the Daily)



Team scores 17 top 10s

Devo FIS skiers looking to make their mark flocked to Vail Mountain Monday and Tuesday to take part in another Colorado Ski Cup series event.

With FIS points on the line and the season winding closer to its inevitable end, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail athletes locked down two wins and 17 of the top 10 times at the end of four giant-slalom races.

SSCV women kicked off the week with impressive speed and technique in their turns. Leading a field of more than 50 athletes in the morning race, SSCV’s Cleo Braun secured the fastest time and a gold medal.

Joining her in the top 10 in the first race of the day were teammates Zoie Palmer, who fell just outside the podium in fourth, and Josephine Trueblood in sixth. With something to prove in the second race of the day, SSCV women surged up the standings to claim six of the ten fastest times. Helenka Ostaszewski, Palmer, and Samantha Trudeau closed ranks, taking third, fourth, and fifth respectively.

They were followed by teammates Avery Shaffler in eighth, Josephine Trueblood in ninth, and Anna Zurabay taking tenth.

On Tuesday, more than 70 male athletes competed for the best times overall as the winds buffeted the course.

In the first race of the day, SSCV put on an outstanding performance, sweeping the podium with quick edges and great lines. Trent Pennington, an SSCV athlete and member of the U.S. Ski Team, blazed down the course to secure the win followed by teammates Nicholas Unkovskoy in second place and Fletcher Holm in third place.

Fellow athlete Tucker Strauch bracketed the podium with a fourth-place finish and Sebastian Kolhofer breached the top 10 as well, taking 10th in the first race. The second race of the day saw Pennington grab another podium finish in second, with SSCV teammates Jack Reich and Kohlhofer landing in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

For a full list of results, please go to https://www.fis-ski.com/ .