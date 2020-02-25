Ski & Snowboard Club Vail rocks Youth Ski League Kombi

Ski and Snowboard Club Vail's Zander Coleman takes advantage of some clear sky at last Sunday's otherwise snowy Youth Ski League Alpine Kombi race at Beaver Creek.

Special to the Daily

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail’s Youth Ski League put on quite the show at the Youth Ski League Kombi event in Beaver Creek last weekend.

Faced with anything from giant slalom to slalom to terrain, Sunday’s participants, ages of 6 and 15, had to be adaptable and well-rounded as they made their way down the two different course sets.

On the boys’ side, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail scored a total of 10 podium finishes in the various age divisions between races Nos. 1 and 2. In the youngest age class, SSCV swept the podium in both races with standouts Tyler Dolsen, Brooks Robinson, and Carter Ladd maintaining their consistency throughout the day.

Not to be outdone, SSCV girls also grabbed 10 podium spots between both races, with six of them being first-place finishes.

“We’re constantly improving and going faster,” SSCV’s Youth Ski League head coach Anje Worrell said. “I’m so grateful that we have a great group of coaches that are working with these kids. They really care and they want to see them improve.”

The top three finishers in each age division and all Ski & Snowboard Club Vail results from Sunday are listed below.

Sunday February 23rd – YSL Kinder Kombi Results

Men Race 1

U8

1 Brooks Robinson Ski & Snowboard Club Vail

2 Tyler Dolsen Ski & Snowboard Club Vail

3 Carter Ladd Ski & Snowboard Club Vail

4 Michael Major Ski & Snowboard Club Vail

9 Nicholas Bosna Ski & Snowboard Club Vail

10 Zander Coleman Ski & Snowboard Club Vail

U10

1 Nathan Gregory Vail Development Team

2 Grant Shepherd Vail Development Team

3 Harry Burn Vail Development Team

U12

1 Connel Kratzer Vail Development Team

2 Daniel McLoughlin Cloud City Ski Club

3 Warrick Mack Steamboat Winter Sports Club

7 James Bridges Ski & Snowboard Club Vail

8 Chase Bridges Ski & Snowboard Club Vail

U14

1 Bodhi Klein-Ames Ski & Snowboard Club Vail

2 Kanaan Kratzer Vail Development Team

3 Cliff Bridges Ski & Snowboard Club Vail

U16

1 Sebastian King Vail Development Team

2 Remington King Vail Development Team

Boys Race 2

U8

1 Tyler Dolsen Ski & Snowboard Club Vail

2 Brooks Robinson Ski & Snowboard Club Vail

3 Carter Ladd Ski & Snowboard Club Vail

6 Michael Major Ski & Snowboard Club Vail

10 Zander Coleman Ski & Snowboard Club Vail

12 Nicholas Bosna Ski & Snowboard Club Vail

U10

1 Julian Ciszek Ski & Snowboard Club Vail

2 Gregory Nathan Vail Development Team

3 Grant Shepherd Vail Development Team

U12

1 Connel Kratzer Vail Development Team

2 Daniel McLoughlin Cloud City Ski Club

3 Anton Isaacs Ski & Snowboard Club Vail

9 James Bridges Ski & Snowboard Club Vail

10 Chase Bridges Ski & Snowboard Club Vail

U14

1 Cliff Bridges Ski & Snowboard Club Vail

2 Kanaan Kratzer Vail Development Team

U16

1Sebastian King Vail Development Team

2 Remington King Vail Development Team

Girls Race 1

U8

1 Kathleen Viele Ski & Snowboard Club Vail

2 Parker Scahill Vail Development Team

3 Cecelia Sumner Ski & Snowboard Club Vail

5 Taylor Bridges Ski & Snowboard Club Vail

6 Ainsley Dunlop Ski & Snowboard Club Vail

7 Neve Mei-Dan Ski & Snowboard Club Vail

U10

1 Payton Isaacs Ski & Snowboard Club Vail

2 Sophie DinseTeam Breckenridge Sports Club

3 Elsa Sung Team Breckenridge Sports Club

9 Delilah Nimmo Ski & Snowboard Club Vail

U12

1 Shay Armistead Vail Development Team

2 Thea Armistead Vail Development Team

3 Zoe Hudgins Vail Development Team

U14

1 Kasey Glaser Cloud City Ski Club

2 Carolyn Schmeltekopf Ski & Snowboard Club Vail

3 Gemma Nagel Cloud City Ski Club

7 Nina Nemcanin Ski & Snowboard Club Vail

U16

1 Gwyneth O’Brien Ski & Snowboard Club Vail

2 Campbell O’Neal Vail Development Team

3 Maya Nagel Cloud City Ski Club

4 Eva Wolfe Ski & Snowboard Club Vail

5 Sydney Mei-Dan Ski & Snowboard Club Vail

Girls Race 2

U8

1 Kathleen Viele Ski & Snowboard Club Vail

2 Cecelia Sumner Ski & Snowboard Club Vail

3 Teagan Moerk Team Breckenridge Sports Club

4 Taylor Bridges Ski & Snowboard Club Vail

7 Neve Mei-Dan Ski & Snowboard Club Vail

8 Ainsley Dunlop Ski & Snowboard Club Vail

U10

1 Payton Isaacs Ski & Snowboard Club Vail

2 Sophie Dinse Team Breckenridge Sports Club

3 Elsa Sung Team Breckenridge Sports Club

6 Delilah Nimmo Ski & Snowboard Club Vail

U12

1 Shay Armistead Vail Development Team

2 Thea Armistead Vail Development Team

3 Weston Phillips Vail Development Team

U14

1 Kasey Glaser Cloud City Ski Club

2 Gemma Nagel Cloud City Ski Club

3 Keira King Cloud City Ski Club

5 Nina Nemcanin Ski & Snowboard Club Vail

U16

1 Gwyneth O’Brien Ski & Snowboard Club Vail

2 Campbell O’Neal Vail Development Team

3 Eva Wolfe Ski & Snowboard Club Vail

5 Ashley Cushard Ski & Snowboard Club Vail

6 Sydney Mei-Dan Ski & Snowboard Club Vail