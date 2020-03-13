Ski & Snowboard Club U10s hit the slopes

Ski and Snowboard Club Vail's Aidan Wick speeds down the slalom course at the United States Ski & Snowboard Association's Rocky Mountain Division U10 Alpine Championships in Telluride last weekend.

Special to the Daily

Eighteen Ski & Snowboard Club Vail (SSCV) boys and girls showed their stuff last weekend at USSA Rocky Mountain Division U10 Alpine Championships in Telluride.

In girls’ giant slalom, Kristina Shamshuryn tied for sixth place with Piper Anderson in eighth. The second GS saw Elizabeth Keannealey take fourth place; Shamshuryn fifth, and Stella Phillips 10th

For the boys, Aidan Wick, a fourth-grader at Red Sandstone Elementary School, had back-to-back first-place finishes. Seger Pomerantz joined Wick on the podium tying for third during his first race and seventh in his second. Max Hudgins took ninth in the first event. Calen White was 10th in both of his GS runs.

In slalom, White ended up second and fourth. Teammates Pomerantz, Wick, Cooper Dolsen and Rylan Sinclair went 3-5-8-10, respectively. In the second run, Hudgins came in sixth and Dolsen in eighth.

The girls had good slalom outings as well. Piper Anderson had two fourth-place finishes. Elizabeth Kennealey and Winter Phillips finished sixth and seventh, trading places during their second race.

“We are very proud of the effort that each of our athletes has put in this season,” SSCV youth Alpine program director Alissa Consenstein said. “All of our athletes have made tremendous progress and we were happy that some were able to showcase the progress they have made at this event.”