Ski & Snowboard Club Vail adds new sponsors

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail’s Zoie Palmer shows off her new gear from new sponsors, Arrigoni Woods and Nature Valley.



Ski & Snowboard Club Vail announced on Tuesday that Arrigoni Woods and Nature Valley will be bib, safety pad and Nordic Town Series cash sponsors.

The sponsorships help support critical initiatives that enable the club’s athletes maximize their potential.

“We are extremely proud to have athletes competing in alpine sanctioned competitions and Nordic Town Series events representing Arrigoni Woods and Nature Valley as premier sponsors on their bibs and to have the presence of these sponsors all season long on critical safety padding features at the Golden Peak training and competition venue,” Ski & Snowboard Club Vail Executive Director Kirk Dwyer said.

“Arrigoni Woods is a longtime supporter of SSCV. Not only are its owners, Balz and Christina Arrigoni, and their children part of the SSCV alpine family and Balz on the SSCV Board of Trustees, but Arrigoni Woods is also the contributor of the design, materials and craftsmanship for the beautiful custom finishes in the new SSCV Clubhouse as well as a multi-year jacket sponsor. We are also very excited to have Nature Valley, which has had a long time presence on Vail Mountain as one of Vail Resorts’ strategic alliance partners, become an SSCV sponsor of these critical initiatives.”