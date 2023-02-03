Ski & Snowboard Club Vail Alpine racers shine in Colorado Ski Cup Qualifiers on Golden Peak￼

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail alpine FIS athlete Molly Roberts charging down the giant slalom course at last Saturday's Colorado Ski Cup Qualifier Series hosted by SSCV on Golden Peak in Vail. Molly went on to win Sunday's giant slalom race in that same series.

SSCV/Courtesy photo

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail hosted the Colorado Ski Cup on Golden Peak on Jan.26-29. The qualifier event for both U18 nationals and U.S. nationals saw over 130 Alpine racers from throughout the Rocky and Central regions compete in two days of super-G and two days of giant slalom racing in the hopes of obtaining a coveted spot at one and or both of these two prestigious national events (dependent on their year of birth). SSCV athletes took 13 overall podiums (including one from a former SSCV athlete) and 18 U18 podiums over the course of the four days.

“It was exciting to see so many notable move-up performances from SSCV athletes the past few days. Everyone has been working hard throughout the spring, summer and fall prep periods, both on and off snow, to be ready for a great race season. The team was ready and showed up when it counted,” stated SSCV head mens FIS coach Ian Lochhead.

Lisa Perricone, SSCV head womens FIS coach stated, “These girls really push each other to be their very best selves both on and off snow. Although it is an individual sport, the support they give each other — whether a breakout run or a run riddled with opportunities for growth — truly makes them a team, in turn making each of them stronger individually.”

Highlights for the SSCV women:

Eva Croney-Ferraiuoli has not raced since U14 Champs in March of 2020 because of injuries. After almost three years of working hard to get back to the sport she loves, she raced her first FIS race on Saturday and moved from bib 58 to finish 30th.



Kate McKenney and Nicole Begue tied for first place (U18 podium) on Saturday. Ties happen in many races, but ties for first — and getting to share the top spot of the podium with a teammate — is more rare.

Molly Roberts got her first FIS win Sunday in the giant slalom.

Sage Sappenfield got on the U18 Podium (third place) in Sunday’s giant slalom. It finished off the second SSCV U18 women’s giant slalom podium-sweep in two days.

Highlights for the SSCV men:

Hunter Salani won both giant slaloms, the first one by over a second.

Julian Arthur got his first win in a speed discipline. He’s been working hard to improve his speed skiing and it was great to see him get a good result.

Carson Hume had two strong super-G runs.

William Zurbay (second in the Jan. 29 giant slalom) and Brady Malboeuf had great results after coming back from season-ending injuries last season.

Henry Andrie and Hunter Peterson notch excellent giant slalom performances.

“It was no small feat to pull off these races, particularly in the midst of over 13 inches of fresh snow over the course of the event and over 23 inches of new snowfall in the past week,” stated SSCV Alpine program director Brad Wall.

“Particularly with super-G speed events, there are many days of advance preparation needed watering the hill and having all appropriate B-netting (single, double and tripled layers in relevant spots) dug out and in place to assure an outstanding surface and the necessary safety measures to create a great race venue for all.”

Results

Jan. 26 – Super G race No. 1

Overall men

1 – Laiken Roth

2 – Hunter Salani – SSCV

3 – Carson Hume – SSCV

U18 men

1 – Hunter Salani – SSCV

2 – Carson Hume – SSCV

3 – Tie: William Zurbay – SSCV / Rhett Lindsy

Overall women

1 – Cheyenne Brown

2 – Bobbi Jo Griffin

3 – Lily Tomkinson

U18 women

1 – Bobbi Jo Griffin

2 – Avery Forstl – SSCV

3 – Nicole Begue – SSCV

Jan. 27 – Super-G race No. 2

Overall men

1 – Julian Arthur – SSCV

2 – Grant Hagen

3 – Carson Hume – SSCV

U18 Men

1 – Julian Arthur – SSCV

2 – Carson Hume – SSCV

3 – Jonah Fleischer

Overall Women

1 – Lily Tomkinson

2 – Fiona Sawyer

3 -Tie: Katharine McKenney/ Nicole Begue – both SSCV

U18 women

1 – Tie: Katharine McKenney/ Nicole Begue – both SSCV

3 – Stella Sherlock

Jan. 28 – Giant Slalom race No. 1

Overall men

1 – Hunter Salani – SSCV

2 – Stefan Brennwald

3 – Everett Dooley

U18 men

1 – Hunter Salani – SSCV

2 – Everett Dooley

3 – Henry Kling

Overall women

1 – Fiona Sawyer

2 – Katharine McKenney – SSCV

3 – Nicole Begue – SSCV

U18 women

1 – Katharine McKenney – SSCV

2 – Nicole Begue – SSCV

3 – Kyleena Lathram – SSCV

Jan. 29 – Giant Slalom race No. 2

Overall men

1 – Hunter Salani – SSCV

2 – William Zurbay – SSCV

3 – Stefan Brennwald

U18 men

1 – Hunter Salani – SSCV

2 – William Zurbay – SSCV

3 – Chase Kelly

Overall women

1 – Molly Roberts – SSCV

2 – Sarah Schleper – Former SSCV athlete

3 – Cheyenne Brown

U18 women

1 – Molly Roberts – SSCV

2 – Nicole Begue – SSCV

3 – Sage Sappenfield – SSCV

For a complete list of results go to http://www.fis-ski.com .