Ski & Snowboard Club Vail athletes fly high at US Mogul Championships in Utah

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail mogul athlete Chase Barros hits the jump on a training run at the U.S. Mogul National Championships in Utah.

Special to the Daily

The U.S. Freestyle Mogul National Championships wrapped up after four days at the Snowbird Ski and Summer Resort in Utah. In a field of over 100 of the top mogul skiers in the country as young as 15 years old, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail athletes made the most of their time on the bumps, taking two podium spots and five top 10 finishes.

The competition began on Thursday, March 25, with both the men and women fighting for the biggest aerial scores and best times in the mogul finals. SSCV coach Nessa Dziemian went home with a huge win for the women while fellow Lazerdog, Reese Chapedelaine, secured one of the top four scores among the F15s. On the men’s side, Garrett Marley grabbed seventh overall with great technical skiing. Teammate Jiah Cohen took home the highest finish for an M15 and brought out a new trick on the top air.

Over the course of the next day, 51 men and 56 women went head-to-head in six competitive rounds of dual moguls. When the snow settled on the women’s big final, Dziemian emerged with a silver medal to add to her collection. Marley and Chapdelaine continued to build on their performances from the day before, with Marley taking 16th among the men and Chapdelaine landing in 14th for the women after three rounds. On his second day, Nash Lucas charged up the ranks and down the course, taking the wins over U.S. Team athlete Alex Lewis and then local favorite Dylan Marcellini to make it all the way to the small final. At the end of the day, Lucas stood guardian to the podium in fourth place.

“Nash stepped up his game in duals last week at Juniors and again here at Nationals,” said SSCV Mogul Program Director John Dowling. “He really pushed his limits in the duals and found a higher gear.”

“Although Thursday’s singles proved to be a bit of a rough day for several of our athletes, we saw a breakthrough performance from Garrett Marley finishing seventh overall and an inspirational win by Nessa Dziemian, who is not only an outstanding asset on the SSCV coaching staff, but continues to shine as a competitor,” Dowling said. “It was great to see the entire team rally for a much stronger showing at dual moguls on Friday. Almost everyone won at least one dual, and even those who did not skied well and had some fun on the snowy Snowbird course.”

For a complete list of results go to http://www.fis-ski.com/ .