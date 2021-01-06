Ski & Snowboard Club Vail athletes sparkle in first races at Golden Peak

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail hits the slopes on Monday and Tuesday for the Colorado Ski Cup FIS Devo Series, winning all four races and posting 19 top 10 finishes. (Special to the Daily)



Ski & Snowboard Club Vail Alpine athletes and alumni captured all four wins, for a total of nine podium spots and 19 top 10 finishes on Monday and Tuesday in the first alpine races of the season held at Golden Peak.

These giant-slalom events hosted by Ski & Snowboard Club Vail are part of the season-long Colorado Ski Cup FIS Devo Series open to 2000-2004 year of birth racers.

Competitors were grateful for the opportunity finally to put their training to the test in what was for many their first races of the season. SSCV Men’s FIS Coach Ian Lochhead said his athletes were “fired up and ready to go.”

For the men, SSCV’s Henry Heaydon took home wins in both races and teammate Nick Unkovskoy captured a third-place finish. On the women’s side, SSCV’s Emma Resnick and Kjersti Moritz each grabbed a win. SSCV’s Liv Moritz second on both days and Gabriella Holm followed suit taking third in each. Other top 10 finishes for SSCV athletes are listed below and a complete list of results can be found at fis-ski.com.

Monday, Jan. 4

Women’s Giant Slalom Race No. 1

1. Emma Resnick

2. Liv Moritz

3. Gabriella Holm

4. Reece Bell

5. Kjersti Moritz

7. Tegan Wold

8. Elena Zipp

9. Kaitlin Keane

Monday , Jan. 4

Women’s Giant Slalom Race No. 2

1. Kjersti Moritz

2. Liv Moritz

3. Gabriella Holm

5. Caroline Jones

7. Kaitlin Keane

9. Reece Bell

10. Hannah Soria

Tuesday , Jan. 5

Men’s Giant Slalom Race No. 1

1. Henry Heaydon

3. Nick Unkovskoy

4. Max Bervy

Tuesday Jan. 5

Men’s Giant Slalom Race No. 2

1. Henry Heaydon

“It has been exciting for us at Ski & Snowboard Club Vail to get racing underway. It is very important to the Rocky Mountain Division and our local kids,” said SSCV Chief of Race P.J. Jenick, who has been a mainstay as an official for the club’s alpine home competitions.

This season, in light of COVID-19, all snowsports competitions will look different, in one way or another, in order to assure the health and safety of all involved in the events, as well as the community-at-large.

In alpine racing, for the most part, competitions will take place mid-week with men and women competing in two races per day on separate days in order to limit the number of athletes and others needed to run the races at a given venue. This week, the race venue at Golden Peak hosts a maximum of 75 athletes per day.

“After much careful planning, collaboration and anticipation in accordance with all COVID-19 related requirements and guidelines, the task on the club’s operational side is to execute the daily tasks and schedule precisely, in order to ensure the race runs smoothly and all participants remain healthy”, said SSCV Executive Director Kirk Dwyer. “Many thanks go out to Vail Resorts, Vail Mountain, the Town of Vail, Eagle County Public Health, the governing bodies, competitors, coaches, volunteers, race administrators and parents for making these races possible and adhering to all that is needed in light of COVID-19 to maintain competitions throughout the season.”

Stay tuned for the outcome of the Colorado Cup FIS Races happening next on Golden Peak where older FIS aged athletes will jump in to compete on a longer course and for many get in their first races of the season.