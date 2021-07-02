Ski & Snowboard Club Vail Cycling Team off to a strong start

Reiner Schmidt pedals on to a fourth-place finish in the men's expert category at the Eagle Ranch Classic in late May.

Special to the Daily

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail’s Cycling Team — also known as Vail Junior Cycling — achieved multiple podiums and top-10 finishes across the first three races of the 2021 VRD Bloch & Chapleau Town Mountain Bike Race Series. The summer town race series provides the opportunity for highly competitive cycling for all ages.

The Minturn Mini was the season kickoff race on May 19 for kids ages 5 and older. The Eagle Ranch Classic race took place next on May 26 followed by the Davos Dash on June 19, providing stiff competition across various youth and adult categories.

SSCV’s Vail Junior Cycling Program is close to 70 strong this season, with enrollments up about 20 from last year with the most recent addition of Mini-Rollers for cyclists ages 7-10. Designed for beginner to advanced cyclists, SSCV’s goal is to push the junior cycling community into the next level of training and racing. Coaches provide cyclists numerous opportunities to compete both locally and regionally during the summer months. Athletes are coached on proper technique, training and racing principles.

“It is great to see so many people back out doing things and for our kids to have the opportunity to race again at a very high level,” said Dan Weiland, the club’s Nordic and cycling program director. “We are grateful for all that the Vail Recreation District has done for the sport both last season and this season amidst a worldwide pandemic to make the town mountain bike series possible.”

SSCV athletes also saw some great results at the Vail Recreation District Dynafit Vail Trail Running Series at its Beaver Creek Summer Solstice events held on June 19.

SSCV Cycling and Bike Swap sponsors Alpine Bank, Alpine Collision, Coleman Custom Homes, Forstl Realty, and The Kind Bikes and Skis are an integral part of making SSCV’s Vail Junior Cycling Program possible.

If you are interested in buying or selling bikes and bike gear, and in turn supporting SSCV’s Vail Junior Cycling Team, stop by the Vail Bike Swap on August 7 at Battle Mountain High School from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sellers can drop off their bikes and gear from 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 6 or from 8-10 a.m. on August 7, with 20% of their sales proceeds supporting SSCV’s Vail Junior Cycling Program. For more information on the Vail Bike Swap, which is presented by Ski & Snowboard Club Vail and The Kind Bikes and Skis, visit VailBikeSwap.com .

See SkiClubVail.org/programs/cycling / for more information on SSCV’s cycling programs.

Following are results from recent town series events:

Eagle Ranch Classic

Beginner Boys 8-10

3. Mack Douglas

5. Zander Coleman

Sport Boys 8-10

1.Alexander Stewart

Beginner Girls 11-14

1. Mari Rennick

3 Maggie Linscott

Beginner Boys 11-14

1. Levi Flach

3. Grant Studness

4. Ryan Clery

Sport Girls 11-14

2. Maizy Douglas

3.Katie Lombardi

Beginner Women

1.Vika Zaytseva

2. Katie McDonald

Sport Women

1. Keely Hendricks

2. Lucy Perkins

Men’s Sport

1. Jonah Klearman –

3. Andrew Lombardi

4. Alex Current

5. Wyatt Young

Women’s Expert

5. Izzy Glackin

Men’s Expert

4. Reiner Schmidt

5. Cole Flashner

Davos Dash

Women’s Beginner

2. Katie McDonald

Men’s Sport

1. Conner Wilson

2. Jonah Klearman

3. Andrew Lombardi

5. Alex Current

Women’s Sport

1. Lucy Perkins

Men’s Expert

3. Cole Flashner

5. Ben Suttor

Women’s Expert

4. Sarah Bivens

5. Izzy Glackin

Beginner Boys 8-10

1. Ethan Current

2. Zander Coleman

Sport Boys 8-10

5. Alexander Stewart

Beginner Girls 11-14

1. Mari Renick

5. Katherine McAbee

Beginner Boys 11-14

1. William Erickson

2. Levi Flach

Sport Girls

2. Katie Lombardi