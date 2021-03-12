Ski & Snowboard Club Vail has big week at RMD juniors
Here comes the next generation
Excitement continued to mount for the women on the second day of the U14 Rocky Mountain Division Junior Championships on Golden Peak with two single-run giant slalom races in the morning and two single-run slalom races in the afternoon.
After four races, SSCV women claimed 22 of the top 10 spots across the board.
Ladies
Riding the high of their success in Monday’s super-G race, many of the same names continued to populate the podium throughout the day. In the first giant-slalom race of the morning, SSCV teammates Viktoria Zaytseva and Solveig Moritz took home gold and silver, followed by Steamboat’s Logan Grosdidier in third.
The second giant slalom race saw Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club’s Abby Olson take over second place while Zaytseva and Grosdidier retained their positions in first and third place, respectively.
In the afternoon, Grosdidier managed to displace Zaytseva in the first race, taking home her first gold medal of the week. She was followed by Olson in second and Zaytseva in third.
Zaytseva returned to the course with ferocity in the second slalom race and distanced herself from her competitors. Reclaiming first place and finishing 1.21 seconds ahead of Grosdidier and 1.73 seconds ahead of Olson, Zaytseva captured her third gold medal of the day and her fourth of the week.
And the gents
On Wednesday, U14 boys from around the region flew down Boo Boo on Golden Peak in Day 3 of these championships. At the end of an exciting day out on the hill, SSCV athletes claimed half of the top 10 spots on their home course.
Like the girls, the U14 boys similarly had one run down the super-G course to seize the fastest times. The pressure to perform was on, and Miko Lewis of Aspen Valley Ski Club flourished, finishing in 57.2 seconds and landing himself a gold medal. Trailing just a few tenths of a second behind was Steamboat’s Adrian Beauregard in second place, and Ski & Snowboard Club Vail’s Jackson Leever in third.
U14 boys had one final opportunity on Thursday to put it all out on the course in two single-run races in giant slalom and slalom. Local SSCV racers made the most of their home advantage, sweeping one podium and grabbing 22 of the top ten spots across all four races.
And more racing
Thursday began with the giant slalom races and a big win for Ski & Snowboard Club Vail.
Athletes fired out of the gate at the top of Afterthought, and SSCV teammates Leever, Calvin Schaffler, and Oliver Kullberger soared down the course into first, second, and third. In the second giant slalom race, Lewis rose up the ranks to score the win, followed by Kullberger and Leever in second and third, respectively.
Lewis retained his top spot throughout the afternoon slalom races with Jevin Palmquist of Team Summit close on his heels in second. Beauregard claimed third in the first race and SSCV’s William Erickson stole third in the second.
The top ten results are listed below. For a full list of results, please go to https://livetiming.usskiandsnowboard.org/
Tuesday, March 9 – Women’s Giant Slalom Race 1
- Viktoria Zaytseva, SSCV
- Solveig Moritz, SSCV
- Logan Grosdidier, SSWSC
- Abby Olson, SSWSC
- Maizy Douglas, SSCV
- Anika Jobson, SSCV
- Katie McDonald, SSCV
- Audrey Crowley, SSCV
- Chantal Smith, AVSC
- Sophia Gardner, LSC
Tuesday, March 9 – Women’s Giant Slalom Race 2
- Viktoria Zaytseva, SSCV
- Abby Olson, SSWSC
- Logan Grosdidier, SSWSC
- Solveig Moritz, SSCV
- Maizy Douglas, SSCV
- Sophia Gardner, LSC
- Anika Jobson, SSCV
- Katie McDonald, SSCV
- Chantal Smith, AVSC
- Samara Boyer, SUM
Tuesday, March 9 – Women’s Slalom Race 1
- Logan Grosdidier, SSWSC
- Abby Olson, SSWSC
- Viktoria Zaytseva, SSCV
- Solveig Moritz, SSCV
- Maizy Douglas, SSCV
- Anika Jobson, SSCV
- Sophia Gardner, LSC
- Katie McDonald, SSCV
- Bella Fisher, SSWSC
- Chantal Smith, AVSC
Tuesday, March 9 – Women’s Slalom Race 2
- Viktoria Zaytseva, SSCV
- Logan Grosdidier, SSWSC
- Abby Olson, SSWSC
- Solveig Moritz, SSCV
- Maizy Douglas, SSCV
- Katie McDonald, SSCV
- Anika Jobson, SSCV
- Devon Phillips, AVSC
- Audrey Crowley, SSCV
- Chantal Smith, AVSC
Wednesday, March 10 – Men’s Super G Race
- Miko Lewis, AVSC
- Adrian Beauregard, SSWSC
- Jackson Leever, SSCV
- Jevin Palmquist, SUM
- William Erickson, SSCV
- Oliver Bachleda, SSCV
- Wyatt Knapp, AVSC
- Garrett Pooley, SSCV
- Calvin Schaffler, SSCV
- Fletcher Hutto, AVSC
Thursday, March 11 – Men’s Giant Slalom Race 1
- Jackson Leever, SSCV
- Calvin Schaffler, SSCV
- Oliver Kullberger, SSCV
- Miko Lewis, AVSC
- William Erickson, SSCV
- Rick Shay, SSCV
- Adrian Beauregard, SSWSC
- Oliver Helland, SSCV
- Spenser Gustafson, SSCV
- Lasse Gaxiola, SSCV
Thursday, March 11 – Men’s Giant Slalom Race 2
- Miko Lewis, AVSC
- Oliver Kullberger, SSCV
- Jackson Leever, SSCV
- Rick Shay, SSCV
- Wyatt Knapp, AVSC
- Jaden Schille, AVSC
- Oiver Helland, SSCV
- Adrian Beauregard, SSWSC
- Lasse Gaxiola, SSCV
- Jevin Palmquist, SUM
Thursday, March 11 – Men’s Slalom Race 1
- Miko Lewis, AVSC
- Jevin Palmquist, SUM
- Adrian Beauregard, SSWSC
- Jackson Leever, SSCV
- William Erickson, SSCV
- Owen Wither, SSWSC
- Seth Montgomery, SUM
- Oliver Helland, SSCV
- Nicholas Bradford, SSWSC
- Rick Shay, SSCV
Thursday, March 11 – Men’s Slalom Race 2 (unofficial results)
- Miko Lewis, AVSC
- Jevin Palmquist, SUM
- William Erickson, SSCV
- Oliver Helland, SSCV
- Rick Shay, SSCV
- Adrian Beauregard, SSWSC
- Jackson Leever, SSCV
- Calvin Schaffler, SSCV
- Nicholas Deutschmann, IND
- Soteri Tousimis, LSC