Ski & Snowboard Club Vail has big week at RMD juniors

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail's Jackson Leever on his way to a super-G win on Wednesday, one of two gold medals for Leever at the U14 Rocky Mountain Division Junior Championships in Vail this week.



Excitement continued to mount for the women on the second day of the U14 Rocky Mountain Division Junior Championships on Golden Peak with two single-run giant slalom races in the morning and two single-run slalom races in the afternoon.

After four races, SSCV women claimed 22 of the top 10 spots across the board.

Ladies

Riding the high of their success in Monday’s super-G race, many of the same names continued to populate the podium throughout the day. In the first giant-slalom race of the morning, SSCV teammates Viktoria Zaytseva and Solveig Moritz took home gold and silver, followed by Steamboat’s Logan Grosdidier in third.

The second giant slalom race saw Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club’s Abby Olson take over second place while Zaytseva and Grosdidier retained their positions in first and third place, respectively.

In the afternoon, Grosdidier managed to displace Zaytseva in the first race, taking home her first gold medal of the week. She was followed by Olson in second and Zaytseva in third.

Zaytseva returned to the course with ferocity in the second slalom race and distanced herself from her competitors. Reclaiming first place and finishing 1.21 seconds ahead of Grosdidier and 1.73 seconds ahead of Olson, Zaytseva captured her third gold medal of the day and her fourth of the week.

And the gents

On Wednesday, U14 boys from around the region flew down Boo Boo on Golden Peak in Day 3 of these championships. At the end of an exciting day out on the hill, SSCV athletes claimed half of the top 10 spots on their home course.

Like the girls, the U14 boys similarly had one run down the super-G course to seize the fastest times. The pressure to perform was on, and Miko Lewis of Aspen Valley Ski Club flourished, finishing in 57.2 seconds and landing himself a gold medal. Trailing just a few tenths of a second behind was Steamboat’s Adrian Beauregard in second place, and Ski & Snowboard Club Vail’s Jackson Leever in third.

U14 boys had one final opportunity on Thursday to put it all out on the course in two single-run races in giant slalom and slalom. Local SSCV racers made the most of their home advantage, sweeping one podium and grabbing 22 of the top ten spots across all four races.

And more racing

Thursday began with the giant slalom races and a big win for Ski & Snowboard Club Vail.

Athletes fired out of the gate at the top of Afterthought, and SSCV teammates Leever, Calvin Schaffler, and Oliver Kullberger soared down the course into first, second, and third. In the second giant slalom race, Lewis rose up the ranks to score the win, followed by Kullberger and Leever in second and third, respectively.

Lewis retained his top spot throughout the afternoon slalom races with Jevin Palmquist of Team Summit close on his heels in second. Beauregard claimed third in the first race and SSCV’s William Erickson stole third in the second.

The top ten results are listed below. For a full list of results, please go to https://livetiming.usskiandsnowboard.org/

