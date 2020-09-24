Ski & Snowboard Club Vail has productive summer

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail's Sam Schaatt goes big at the Snowboard Woodward Camp this summer at Boreal in California.

Be it COVID-19, the abrupt halt to the snowsports season in March or a long summer, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail (SSCV) athletes, coaches, and staff remain focused on the winter ahead.

Strictly adhering to national, state and local rules for COVID-19, SSCV staff has been able to get kids outdoors at the Minturn Fitness Center, and in the trampoline room. SSCV athletes have also been busy on mountain bikes from Vail Recreation District’s Mountain Bike Town Series to Aspen’s Snowmass 50.

Under the guidance of Nordic and Cycling Program Director, Dan Weiland, SSCV athletes have consistently placed in the top five in almost every age group and experience level.

“The turnout for our cycling and Nordic team programming this summer has been terrific. Masks and social distancing have definitely become ingrained in our culture,” Weiland said.

Nordic coaches have taken the warm weather in stride and their practices have involved outdoor activities such as roller skiing, hiking, and trail running alongside conditioning at the Minturn Fitness Center.

In moguls, skiers have been perfecting their bumps-and-jumps technique on water and snow with water ramp camps taking place in Steamboat and in Park City’s Olympic Park in Utah earlier this summer and an on-snow camp that just recently wrapped up at Mt. Hood, Oregon.

Snowboarders have had access to various camps at Copper Mountain in addition to dryland at the Minturn Fitness Center and trampoline and skateboarding sessions at Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy, where a mini ramp was recently installed on the stage to accommodate SSCV athletes. At Copper, operations staff built several “bigger ” features for Ski & Snowboard Club Vail’s exclusive use at a private camp hosted by SSCV snowboard and freeski coaches which wrapped up this past week.

Alpine athletes ages 10 and older had a number of opportunities to stay engaged and fit through Zoom workout sessions after mountain operations shut down in March. This regiment has continued for alpine full-time athletes ages 14 and older in person at the Minturn Fitness Center all summer long.

SSCV’s 12- and 13-year-old Alpine athletes started the postseason off with a camp at Beartooth Basin (Wyoming) in June and they recently finished off a 10-day-long camp at Mt. Hood.

Similarly, Alpine U16 and FIS athletes attended camps at Copper in early June and recently finished a training camp at Mt. Hood. When off-snow, they have been supplementing their technical training with strength and conditioning circuits at the Minturn Fitness Center.

SSCV Executive Director Kirk Dwyer stated, “Due to the challenges from the COVID pandemic this has been the most challenging yet rewarding five months of my career in snowsports. Seeing so many SSCV athletes able to do what they love in a safe and managed environment personifies the profound impact of being involved in a competitive snowsport. As an organization we look forward to carrying this into the 2020-2021 season for all of our athletes and staff.”