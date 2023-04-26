Ski & Snowboard Club Vail hosts successful Campbell Cup
U14 and U16 athletes showcased skills and commitment in claiming nine podium spots
Ski & Snowboard Club Vail hosted a successful Campbell Cup at Golden Peak April 8-9, claiming 13 podiums and six individual event wins across the U14 and U16 boys and girls Alpine giant slalom races. Athletes from the Rocky Mountain Region competed courses set up to follow Boo-Boo, Afterthought, I-70 and Main Arena all the way to the fan-filled finish line.
Formerly called the “GS Spectacular,” the regional competition was renamed in honor of SSCV’s beloved Campbell Sullivan, who passed away in February 2021 after nearly a four-year battle with CIC-DUX4 sarcoma. Sullivan founded the Ski Fast Foundation, providing support for sarcoma warriors as they strive to return to their pre-diagnosis extracurricular passions.
This year’s races were a great success, despite warm, spring weather and a mix of sun and clouds. The snow softened as the day went on, forcing Sunday’s second run to be moved up. Athletes from multiple ski clubs competed in two runs each day, showcasing their skills and determination.
“Campbell would be very proud of the effort and commitment this team has had over this long season, as Campbell truly exemplified hard work and commitment,” said Rob Worrell, U14 head coach.
The Campbell Cup is somewhat unique in that it not only raises awareness about childhood cancer, it also provides young ski racers an opportunity to compete against their peers across age groups.
“It was great to see the U14s cut their teeth against our U16 boys,” men’s U16 head coach Ian Dunlop said. “The U16 boys showed some great depth, taking five spots out of the top 10. These boys have worked tirelessly to improve and many are seeing the payout at this event.”
Oliver Helland in particular showed how hard work pays off. Just two days after returning home from the U16 Nationals, Helland presented a dominant performance, winning by over 4.5 seconds.
“It is always exciting to see the last races of the year, where we really see how much the kids have improved. These kids are now skiing at a very high technical level, and as they physically mature, they will be at the top of the results for years to come,” Worrell concluded.
Day 1
U16 boys
1st Calvin Schaffler
3rd Spencer Gustafson
4th Garrett Pooley
5th Gavin Hristov
8th Connor Wick
U16 girls
2nd Shay Armistead
5th Ella Drai
9th Gracie Cohn
U14 boys
1st Luke Hodgkinson
4th Calen White
6th Ole Arens
7th Colin Murchison
U14 girls
1st Mari Renick
2nd Lauren Hopkins
3rd Isabelle Heinrich -Clark 6th Xania Gayer
Day 2
U16 boys
1st Oliver Helland
2nd Ricky Shay
4th Garrett Pooley
6th William Erickson
7th Henry McBride
U16 girls
9th Anabelle Zurbay
10th Gracie Cohn
U14 boys
1st Luke Hodgkinson
4th Colin Murchison
5th Rohan Naidu
6th Marc Drai
9th Colin Kaneda
10th Ole Arens
U14 girls
1st Lauren Hopkins
2nd Mari Renick
3rd Isabelle Heinrich-Clark
8th Anya Chadbourne
