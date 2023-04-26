Ski & Snowboard Club Vail hosts successful Campbell Cup

Ski and Snowboard Club Vail claimed 13 podiums and six individual event wins at the two-day Campbell Cup on April 8-9 in Vail.

SSCV/Courtesy photo

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail hosted a successful Campbell Cup at Golden Peak April 8-9, claiming 13 podiums and six individual event wins across the U14 and U16 boys and girls Alpine giant slalom races. Athletes from the Rocky Mountain Region competed courses set up to follow Boo-Boo, Afterthought, I-70 and Main Arena all the way to the fan-filled finish line.

Formerly called the “GS Spectacular,” the regional competition was renamed in honor of SSCV’s beloved Campbell Sullivan, who passed away in February 2021 after nearly a four-year battle with CIC-DUX4 sarcoma. Sullivan founded the Ski Fast Foundation, providing support for sarcoma warriors as they strive to return to their pre-diagnosis extracurricular passions.

This year’s races were a great success, despite warm, spring weather and a mix of sun and clouds. The snow softened as the day went on, forcing Sunday’s second run to be moved up. Athletes from multiple ski clubs competed in two runs each day, showcasing their skills and determination.

“Campbell would be very proud of the effort and commitment this team has had over this long season, as Campbell truly exemplified hard work and commitment,” said Rob Worrell, U14 head coach.

The Campbell Cup is somewhat unique in that it not only raises awareness about childhood cancer, it also provides young ski racers an opportunity to compete against their peers across age groups.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“It was great to see the U14s cut their teeth against our U16 boys,” men’s U16 head coach Ian Dunlop said. “The U16 boys showed some great depth, taking five spots out of the top 10. These boys have worked tirelessly to improve and many are seeing the payout at this event.”

Oliver Helland in particular showed how hard work pays off. Just two days after returning home from the U16 Nationals, Helland presented a dominant performance, winning by over 4.5 seconds.

“It is always exciting to see the last races of the year, where we really see how much the kids have improved. These kids are now skiing at a very high technical level, and as they physically mature, they will be at the top of the results for years to come,” Worrell concluded.