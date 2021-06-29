Ski & Snowboard Club Vail is Freeski Club of the Year

From left are Ski and Snowboard Club Vail Head Freeski Park and Pipe Coach Willis Engelhart, athlete Lauren Bendexin, coach Sean Jordan and US Freeski Team athlete Riley Jacobs. Following a banner season, SSCV was named the 2021 Freeski Club of the Year among development level clubs across the United States.

In a year heavily influenced by the pandemic, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail’s Freeski park and pipe team has thrived. U.S. Ski & Snowboard, the national governing body for Olympic skiing and snowboarding, recently named SSCV the 2021 Freeski Club of the Year among development level clubs across the United States.

It’s the third time that SSCV has claimed the honor. Under the leadership of Chris Laske, the freeski and snowboard program director, along with Willis Engelhart, the park and pipe head coach, and other experienced and dedicated coaching staff, including former pro skier Sean Jordan, the freeski team has never performed better.

SSCV’s Freeski enrollments continue to grow with a strong development level pipeline and impressive performances from rookie team members. That pipeline of talent extends from skiers as young as 6 to elite level athletes, including US Freeski Team member Riley Jacobs . The overall engagement, commitment, and camaraderie amongst the team has created a highly enthusiastic and productive training environment.

More SSCV athletes qualified and competed in the United States of America Snowboard and Freeski Association-sanctioned Futures Tour and U.S Ski & Snowboard-sanctioned Revolution Tour and World Cup events than ever before last season. The club had seven finalists at Rev Tour, three Futures Tour wins, and five other podiums. In addition, four athletes qualified for World Cup starts in both slopestyle and halfpipe.

“I want to thank Willis for everything he has contributed to the Freeski team since joining SSCV in 2019,” said Laske. “Following US Ski & Snowboard’s model with Freeski and Snowboard falling under one veil has truly elevated the standard of training both on and off-snow for both sports. The added positive energy to the group as a whole is evident, as the kids push it hard every day, day in and day out.”

“I am very honored that SSCV has won this award and super excited to see what the 2021-2022 season holds for our team,” Engelhart said. “Especially with a number of our athletes pre-qualified for Rev Tour, and at least one athlete and possibly more with World Cup starts for next season and a number of brand new additions to both the part-time and full-time teams.”

Learn more at SkiClubVail.org .