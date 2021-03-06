Ski & Snowboard Club Vail mogul team shows strength, depth after Cookshack competition

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail's Nash Lucas charges down Cookshack for the win at Thursday's Rocky Mountain Freestyle mogul competition. (Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Special to the Daily)



The Rocky Mountain Freestyle Competitive Series continued in March with the Vail Valley Freestyle competition at Vail Mountain’s Cookshack course. After two days of bumps and jumps, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail mogul skiers went home with 10 top 10 finishes overall between the men and women and two podium sweeps among the U15 boys and girls.

On March 3, SSCV women took to the course on a bluebird day. At the end of two runs, SSCV U17 Reese Chapdelaine combined big air and big speed to secure a spot in second place overall and first in her age division. Teammates Cali Carr and Kaiya Torres slid into ninth and 10th overall, and second and third place among the U15s. Mahlia Torres — who at 11-years-old is one of the youngest athletes to compete in the open moguls event — did well in the diverse field, taking 12th overall and landing a gold medal in the U13 age division.

On March 4, there was a dramatic change in the conditions, with over 6 inches of snow accumulating throughout the morning and afternoon. Despite the limited visibility, SSCV men braved the bumps and swept first through fourth place overall. U19 Nash Lucas led the pack with quick edges and his aerial display, executing a back full in the top air and a cork 7 on the bottom jump. Trailing close behind Lucas was teammate and U17 victor Jameson Kust in second, followed by senior SSCV athletes Garrett Marley and Chase Barros in third and fourth. The U15s continued the success they had last week at the RMF Divisional Championships, sweeping the podium with Jiah Cohen in first, Caden McCormick in second and Ryan Stockton in third. U13 Beckett Dickson also had a great day on the hill and went home with a silver medal for the day in his age group.

“It was great to see so many SSCV athletes across age classes close out their RMF winter competition season on such a strong note, ” said John Dowling, SSCV mogul program director. “A number of these athletes head off to Junior Nationals next week and are well prepared to take on the strongest junior mogul athletes in the country.”

For complete results go to rockymountainfreestyle.com .