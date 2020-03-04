Ski & Snowboard Club Vail moguls crew rocks Copper

SSCV boys stand atop the dual moguls podium at Rocky Mountain Freestyle Competition Divisional Series Championships at Copper last week. From left to right are Martin Currat in eighth (Winter Park), Eddie Hein in seventh (Winter Park), Charlie Mickel in fifth (Telluride), Ricky Casals in sixth (Winter Park), Nash Lucas in third (SSCV), Mylo Ornowski in first (SSCV), Xander Tatar-Brown in second (Steamboat), and Jonah Jodlowski in fourth (Telluride).

Special to the Daily

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail (SSCV) mogul skiers traveled to Copper Mountain for the Rocky Mountain Freestyle Competition Divisional Series Championships.

On Saturday the RMF Mogul Divisional Championship featured SSCV athletes of all ages. In one of the standout performances of the day, 17-year-old Nash Lucas put together a second run good enough to win his first singles event of the year and achieve a new personal best score of 86.71, 5 points ahead of the second-place finisher from Telluride’s Charlie Mickel.

SSCV teammate Mylo Ornowski had the fastest run time and the biggest air scores of the day, but errors on the top section of the course dropped him to fourth place.

U15 athlete Jiah Cohen came away with a top ten finish overall, and a silver medal for his age group. Similarly, Caden McCormick grabbed second place in the U13 division.

Sunday came to a head with an intense dual-mogul event. After battling it out with the top seeds in five rounds of side-by-side racing, Ornowski bounced back from mistakes and won.

In the semifinal round of competition, Ornowski edged out teammate and overall winner from the day before — Lucas — to take on Steamboat’s Xander Tatar-Brown in the finals. The results of the final round saw Ornowski atop the podium with Tatar-Brown in second, and Lucas in third.

On the girls’ side, U13 Cali Carr secured a gold medal in her age class with her quick bumps and stellar exits from both the top and bottom airs in the open-mogul event. Teammate Kaiya Torres also unveiled a new air sequence of 360 to 360x to score her a second-place finish in the women’s U15 open mogul. In the dual-moguls championship the next day, Carr won four out of five matchups and fell just outside the podium in 5th.

Next week, SSCV’s top regional skiers will travel to Winter Park to compete at the Junior National Freestyle Championships.